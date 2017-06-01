PHOTOs! Stranded Jubilee supporters who were ferried to UHURU’s rally idle around after lacking fare.

Monday, June 12, 2017 - A group of Jubilee supporters who were ferried to Uhuru’s rally in Webuye were spotted idling around after the President’s campaign handlers refused to give them money that would facilitate their journey back to their homes.





A concerned Kenyan spotted the stranded Jubilee supporters and shared the photos saying,





“ Stranded Jubilee supporters who were ferried to Webuye for Uhuru's rally. Dennis Itumbi , as I told you, it's not a sin to ferry people to Rallies, but can you guys please send them transportation back to Uasin Gishu.

