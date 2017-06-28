PHOTOs of the six suspects nabbed with Ivory worth Sh21million in Utawala, Nairobi.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Six suspects were arrested on Tuesday in a house in Utawala with 216 Kgs of ivory thought to be worth Sh21 million.





According to Noah Katumo, the head of Special Crimes Prevention Unit, the ivory was meant to be shipped to Hong Kong where the owners had paid half of the money for their shipment.





Police tracked the suspects, after a tip-off, to a two-bedroomed house in Utawala where the ivory had been sliced into pieces and packaged ready for shipment.





Mr Katumo confirmed that the main dealer by the name Abdinur Ibrahim was among those arrested and that most of the tusks came from the Meru National Park.





“They planned to use tobacco to seal the ivory to avoid detection at various points,” Katumo said.





A weighing machine, rolls of cello tape and tobacco which they were using to conceal their cargo were recovered by police.





Check out photos in the next page



