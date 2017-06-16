PHOTOs from the horrific school bus accident near Kabarnet town where three students killed.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, News 06:12
Friday, June 16, 2017 - Three students have died in a grisly road accident at Kaptimbor black spot near Kabarnet town.
The three students from Lokichar Girls High School died on the spot after the driver lost control and the bus overturned on Friday morning.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals by Kenya Red Cross members.
Check out the photos in the next page
Page 1 2