PETER MUNYA reveals why RAILA ODINGA will beat UHURU by a landslide in August - This is serious

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - Outspoken Meru Governor, Peter Munya, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire all his campaigners in Meru and hire new ones if he wants to win the elections in August.





Speaking yesterday, Munya said Uhuru’s campaign team in the region led by Senator Kiraitu Murungi and Igembe South MP, Mithika Linturi, has lost touch with voters and will cost Jubilee the Presidency.





He said it was becoming hard for Jubilee campaigners to...



