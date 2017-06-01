PETER MUNYA reveals why RAILA ODINGA will beat UHURU by a landslide in August - This is serious

..drum up support for Uhuru due to the leaders heading the campaigns.





“If the President does not change his team, it will cost him in this year’s election,” Munya said.





The Meru Governor also reminded Uhuru to be wary of Deputy President William Ruto because he might cost him the Presidency as well.





“The DP is fighting Munya in Meru, fighting Joho in Mombasa, fighting Senator Gideon Moi and Governor Isaac Ruto in Rift Valley; surely, can all these leaders be wrong,” Munya said.





