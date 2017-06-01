Panic in State House as RAILA ODINGA’s team kicks off campaigns – UHURU/ RUTO must go!!

Monday June 12, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s team has kicked off its Presidential campaigns in Nyanza with a sole mission to ensure Jubilee loses in the August elections.





The team, led by Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, hit the ground running with a promise to deliver a six-piece suit voting pattern in the region even as Independent candidates plot a counter offensive.





Raila’s team announced the mother of all campaigns saying it will deliver 100% of the..



