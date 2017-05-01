Outrage as UHURU/ RUTO humiliate RAILA at Madaraka fete in Nyeri - No one recognized his presence

Thursday June 1, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was among those who attended the 55th Madaraka Day fete at Kabiru-ini ground in Nyeri County.





Raila Odinga joined President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, among other leaders to mark the celebrations in the spirit of national unity.





However, the Opposition leader was humiliated and embarrassed by not only the..



