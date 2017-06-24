Ooops!!RUTH, a Former lecturer at Mount Kenya University mistakenly shares her N@D£Z on facebook

SIR PETER KARANJA 03:08

 Saturday, 24 June 2017-Ruth Nyambura, a Former Lecturer at Mount Kenya University ( She was lecturing History and Research), mistakenly shared randy photos of her flesh on facebook and then deleted them.
Perhaps she was sending the photos to a man on his facebook inbox when the mess happened.

Ruth is a married woman but it’s shameful for her to send randy photos to another man who is not her husband.


Her profile on facebook indicates that she is a former Lecturer at Mount Kenya University. She even has  Masters.





Here are the randy photos that she mistakenly shared on facebook page  and then deleted them but some of her followers captured them. Some of the randy photos she shared   can't be  published  here



The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno