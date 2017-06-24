Ooops!!RUTH, a Former lecturer at Mount Kenya University mistakenly shares her N@D£Z on facebook

Saturday, 24 June 2017

-Ruth Nyambura, a Former Lecturer at Mount Kenya University ( She was lecturing History and Research), mistakenly shared randy photos of her flesh on facebook and then deleted them.





Perhaps she was sending the photos to a man on his facebook inbox when the mess happened.





Ruth is a married woman but it’s shameful for her to send randy photos to another man who is not her husband.





Her profile on facebook indicates that she is a former Lecturer at Mount Kenya University. She even has Masters.





















Here are the randy photos that she mistakenly shared on facebook page and then deleted them but some of her followers captured them. Some of the randy photos she shared can't be published here







