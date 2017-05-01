ONYANGO tells you everything about RAILA’s security team, this will make your day.

About Raila's Security Team





Those men you see escorting Raila's black V8 are bad news, carrying very very lethal piece of metals that if you try anything funny .....I mean...anything funny...trust me even Satan who gave you a call will be surprised at the supersonic speed you arrived in hell.





That car itself is thoroughly armoured, and Baba himself is protected by among others ....let me not say this one, its too sensitive.





Now if you shoot that car, it can withstand rapid fire from here to Kisumu and back and can also run on a flat tire up to Dar.





That car is..



