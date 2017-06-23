Office Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO Project

The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank, recently rebranded as Trade and Development Bank (TDB), is a specialized African multilateral financial institution serving most of the Eastern and Southern Africa region.





The Bank’s objective is to provide short, medium and long term financing to viable projects and trade finance activities in member states.





The Bank is looking for A Project Office Assistant , who is a self-starter capable of setting up a project office at its Nairobi Office Development Project.





The Bank offers attractive / competitive salary and benefits commensurate with qualification and track record. Interested and qualified candidates, who meet the following requirements are, therefore invited to apply.





Job Summary: Reporting to the Chief Program Manager (CPM) of the Nairobi Office Development Project, the Project Office Assistant is responsible for a wide range of administrative support services including organizing meetings and taking minutes, records management, preparing payment applications, handling petty cash and providing secretarial and office administration duties.





Job Requirements:





A Diploma in Office Management, Administration or Project Management. A Bachelor’s degree will have an added advantage;

A minimum of 5 - 8 years of relevant job related experience with prior experience in project management / administration or working in project sites as advantageous;

Proven track record in dealing and handling sensitive and confidential information;

Strong organizational, problem solving skills and records management skills;

Advanced competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office Suite applications such as Word, Excel, Power Point etc;

Excellent interpersonal and communication and skills.

Applications should include a resume (CV), recent passport size photo, full contact address and the names and addresses of three referees.





Candidates must have a good knowledge of the operating environment.





Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.





recruitment@tdbgroup.org by 23rd June 2017. Interested and qualified candidates should express their interest by submitting their applications directly toby 23rd June 2017.





The Trade and Development Bank is an equal opportunities employer.





Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply