ODM’s firebrand, AISHA JUMWA, now risks being hanged after threatening to kill an innocent man

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - Kilifi Women Representative, Aisha Jumwa, is in deep trouble and faces possible jail term after threatening to kill a member of public.


The MP appeared before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Malindi for grilling for threatening to kill Ezra Bidii without any cause.

Bidii alleged that Jumwa threatened to exterminate him after he fell out with her despite having been her ardent supporter for...

