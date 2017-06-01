ODM will not accept results of the August election if RAILA ODINGA fails to win – JUNET MOHAMED.

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has claimed that ODM will not accept the outcome of the August 8th General Election if NASA leader, Raila Odinga, fails to win the Presidency.





Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Monday, Junet who is a loyal foot soldier of Raila Odinga, said ODM will only accept poll results if Raila Odinga is declared the fifth President of Kenya.





He also said that for ODM to..



