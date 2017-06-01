ODINGA now goes after this Jubilee man and says he is a murderer who belongs to an ICC jail

Thursday June 22, 2017 - Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaissery, is a murderer and he belongs to an International Criminal Court (ICC) jail, nominated MP, Dr Oburu Odinga, has said.





Speaking on Wednesday , Oburu who is the elder brother to NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, said Nkaissery’s name features prominently in the Wagalla Massacre of 1984.





“The Wagalla massacre killings are part of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report that forced Nkaissery to ditch ODM when we...



