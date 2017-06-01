Nyamira County is now officially a Jubilee zone - RAILA ODINGA is going to Bondo in August

Thursday June 8, 2017 - Nyamira County Speaker, Joash Nyamoko, has said that Nyamira County is no longer an opposition stronghold and held that Jubilee has gained significant grounds.





Speaking on Wednesday , Joash said the political landscape has shifted and the County is now a President Uhuru Kenyatta stronghold.





“The county is no longer NASA-dominated.”





“We are targeting 60 per cent of the region’s votes from the...



