Nyamira County is now officially a Jubilee zone - RAILA ODINGA is going to Bondo in August

Nyamira County is now officially a Jubilee zone - RAILA ODINGA is going to Bondo in AugustPolitics 11:45
Thursday June 8, 2017 - Nyamira County Speaker, Joash Nyamoko, has said that Nyamira County is no longer an opposition stronghold and held that Jubilee has gained significant grounds.
Speaking on Wednesday, Joash said the political landscape has shifted and the County is now a President Uhuru Kenyatta stronghold.
“The county is no longer NASA-dominated.”
“We are targeting 60 per cent of the region’s votes from the...
Page 1 2