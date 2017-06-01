NYAKUNDI attacks aging ex-Kiss 100's CAROLINE MUTOKO badly! Calls her an old camel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Monday, June 12, 2017 - Popular blogger, Cyprian Nyakundi, has launched a scathing attack at former Kiss 100 radio presenter, Caroline Mutoko, after she publicly declared that she is supporting Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.

Nyakundi called Mutoko an old camel who stands for nothing.

He accused her of misleading women and promoting high end prost!tu!on when she was a presenter at Kiss FM.

And she is now wining and dining with thieves like Uhuru.

This is...

