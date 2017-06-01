No KIKUYU or ‘foreigner’ will be allowed to buy land! RAILA’s remark now made worse by these two

Monday June 19, 2017 - Two Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs have defended their leader, Raila Odinga, against claims by Jubilee Party that he incited Kenyans to violence.





Speaking in Kajiado County on Thursday , Raila urged the Maasai community not to sell their land to the Kikuyu or other communities who he termed as ‘enemies of all tribes of Kenya’.





President Uhuru Kenyatta accused the NASA flag bearer of propagating hate following these remarks.





But speaking on..



