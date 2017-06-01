NKAISERY disappoints Jubilee as he vows to arrest anyone who heckles RAILA ODINGA in public

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery has issued a directive to police officers to arrest anyone who heckles President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, among other politicians, in public.





The no nonsense CS issued the directive on Tuesday , warning Kenyans to desist from heckling leaders or else they will be arrested and jailed.





Nkaisery also urged Uhuru and Raila to employ people with recording gadgets to...



