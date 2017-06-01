NKAISERY annoys MPs as he ‘diarrhoeas’ in the House - See what he said that may cost UHURU the Presidency

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery was taken to task by MPs yesterday over the criteria his Ministry used to compensate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).





This is after it emerged that the Jubilee Government was only prioritizing IDPs from Central and Rift Valley and ignoring those from other regions.





The MPs led by Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay) and Joseph Ndiege (Suna West), accused Nkaisery and the Jubilee Government of...



