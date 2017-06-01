NKAISERY annoys MPs as he ‘diarrhoeas’ in the House - See what he said that may cost UHURU the Presidency

..discriminating against some regions, especially in Luo Nyanza, in the compensation.





In response, Nkaisery infuriated MPs when he accused them of sleeping on the job saying they had failed to bring to his attention the regions that have IDPs.





“I have never seen an MP from Nyanza bringing the issue of IDPs to the Ministry and being turned away.”





“Don’t bring a political angle to this issue.”





“We should deal with it individually and per region.”



“You should pull up your socks,” Nkaisery said to the utter disappointment of NASA legislators.





