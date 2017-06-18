N@K3D guy goes around picking girls in public to see their reaction! This is CRAZY (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - Well, just when you think you have seen it all, you come across this madness.





This idiot decided to stroll around in the park without clothes just to see how ladies will react.





Some ladies didn’t want to see him around while others didn’t mind and chatted with him easily.





Albert Einstein must have had this idiot in mind when he said, “Only two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe.”





Watch the video below.



