NICK SALAT and his KANU apologise to UHURU and RUTO for threatening to ditch Jubilee for RAILA

Monday June 12, 2017 – KANU’s Scretary General, Nick Salat, has affirmed that the independence party is inside Jubilee and is supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.





Speaking at a rally in Kuresoi on Sunday , Salat said KANU will carry out thorough campaigns to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta is re-elected in the August 8 th polls.





"I assure Uhuru that the decision we made in Kasarani stadium is binding and nobody will..



