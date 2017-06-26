NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - Oxfam International

Oxfam International

Executive Coordinator to the Executive Director

Salary: 2,460,780 Kes per annum

Location: Nairobi

Level: Administrative

Contract: Open-ended

One person in three in the world lives in poverty. Oxfam is determined to change that world by mobilizing the power of people against poverty.

Oxfam is an international confederation of 20 organizations networked together in more than 90 countries, as part of a global movement for change, to build a future free from the injustice of poverty.

Oxfam International is at a pivotal moment in its vision to mobilize the power of people against poverty. Crucial in achieving this vision is providing excellent and professional executive support to OI’s Executive Director.

Oxfam International is looking for an Executive Coordinator to the Executive Director to provide administration support to the Executive Director by preparing all travel related administration, i.e booking travel, accommodation, organizing visas, and itineraries and prepares all the ED’s expense claims.

This role requires proven, excellent administrative, coordination and time management skills, particularly the Ability to manage a combination of time pressure, and a depth of preparation and complexity around scheduling (particularly regarding travel).

This role require proven ability to take the initiative and organize work pro-actively, ability to work in a changing environment involving high pressure at times, ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Oxfam International is an equal opportunities employer, committed to diversity within the workplace.

Oxfam International is unable to obtain a work permit for the role. Candidates must therefore have and be able to retain the legal right to work in Kenya.

Team Purpose

The Executive Office team comprises the Executive Director; the Executive Assistant to the Executive Director, and the Executive Co-ordinator to the Executive Director.

The purpose of this team is to ensure the smooth running of the Executive Directors office to enable her to carry out her responsibilities and commitments.

Job Purpose – Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities

The Executive Co-ordinator’s role provides administration support to the Executive Director by preparing all travel related administration, to include booking travel, accommodation, organising visas, ground transport and a detailed itinerary.

The EC also prepares all the ED’s expense claims and credit card reconciliations.

· Making itineraries of the OIED’S agenda when travelling, involving arranging all travel logistics, flights, accommodation, visas and associated items for the Executive director. This is a prime responsibility of the role since the Executive Director travels extensively. It requires meticulous attention to detail, timely delivery, advanced administrative systems and a robust pending system to manage the constant work load.

· Access to the OIED’s diary in order to ensure logistical plans are set up well in advance. Adding items to the OIED’s diary when required by the Executive Assistant.

· Providing personal support to the Executive Director on a regular basis

· Ensuring the OIED has access to all relevant documents for management and board meetings

· Processing the Executive Director’s expenses. Creating invoices for external organisations and processing payment authorisations and confederations expenses submitted for the Executive Director’s sign-off

· When required by the Executive Assistant, undertaking a range of tasks including; formatting letters for OIED and responding to e-mails and enquiries

· Covering the duties of the Executive Assistant when she is away, this involves, maintenance of the Executive Director’s diary, responding to internal and external requests, proactively scheduling appointments

· Taking appropriate measures to ensure travel and logistics are kept to a cost and appropriateness which is consistent with Oxfam’s external image

· Keeping apprised of and navigating sensitive, high-level, geo-political and confederation-wide situations with tact and diplomacy

· Drafting the EO contribution to the Secretariat newsletter

· Keeping secure and confidential files on behalf of the OIED and OI Chair, including personal information and high-level correspondence

· When required, filming and editing video interviews given by OIED to camera

· Dealing with calls from external stakeholders to Oxfam as part of the OI phone pool

· Member of the OIED Support Team

· Member of the Business Support Team

Key Working Relationships

· Executive Office team.

· OI Secretariat staff.

· Affiliate directorates assistants

· Business Support Team

· OIED Support Team.

Key Behavioral Competencies (based on Oxfam’s Leadership Model)

Competencies

Decisiveness

· We are comfortable to make transparent decisions and to adapt decision making modes to the context and needs.

Humility

· We put ‘we’ before ‘me’ and place an emphasis on the power of the collective, nurture the team and play to the strengths of each individual. We are not concerned with hierarchical power, and we engage with, trust and value the knowledge and expertise of others across all levels of the organization.

Relationship Building

· We understand the importance of building relationship, within and outside the organization. We have the ability to engage with traditional and non-traditional stakeholders in ways that lead to increased impact for the organisation.

Listening

· We are good listeners who can see where deeper levels of thoughts and tacit assumptions differ. Our messages to others are clear, and consider different preferences.

Mutual Accountability

· We can explain our decisions and how we have taken them based on our organizational values. We are ready to be held to account for what we do and how we behave, as we are also holding others to account in a consistent manner.

Agility, Complexity, and Ambiguity

· We scan the environment, anticipate changes, are comfortable with lack of clarity and deal with a large number of elements interacting in diverse and unpredictable ways.

Systems Thinking

· We view problems as parts of an overall system and in their relation to the whole system, rather than reacting to a specific part, outcome or event in isolation. We focus on cyclical rather than linear cause and effect.

· By consistently practicing systems thinking we are aware of and manage well unintended consequences of organisational decisions and actions.

Strategic Thinking and Judgment

· We use judgment, weighing risk against the imperative to act. We make decisions consistent with organizational strategies and values.

Self-Awareness

· We are able to develop a high degree of self-awareness around our own strengths and weaknesses and our impact on others.

· Our self-awareness enables us to moderate and self-regulate our behaviors to control and channel our impulses for good purposes.

Enabling

· We all work to effectively empower and enable others to deliver the organizations goals through creating conditions of success.

· We passionately invest in others by developing their careers, not only their skills for the job.

· We provide freedom; demonstrate belief and trust provide appropriate support.

· We give more freedom and demonstrate belief and trust, underpinned with appropriate support.

How to Apply

Executive Assistant to Executive Director

Salary: 3,358,992 Kes per annum

Location: Nairobi

Level: Administrative

Oxfam International is looking for an Executive Assistant to the Executive Director to fully support the Executive Director by managing her diary and engagements.

As well as proven, excellent administrative skills this role requires effective negotiation abilities and informal leadership skills in a multi-stakeholder, networked environment, the ability to anticipate problems and find solutions, strong analytical skills and demonstrable organizational and project management skills to manage multiple projects to deadlines.

This role require proven ability to take the initiative and organize work pro-actively, ability to work in a changing environment involving high pressure at times, ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Oxfam International is an equal opportunities employer, committed to diversity within the workplace.

Oxfam International is unable to obtain a work permit for the role. Candidates must therefore have and be able to retain the legal right to work in Kenya.

Job Purpose: The Executive Assistant to the Executive Director’s role fully supports the Executive Director by managing time and engagements and by tracking all pending work.

The Executive Director operates at a very high level internationally, and also has many internal commitments within the Oxfam confederation.

The diary needs to be managed to enable the Executive Director to be at her/his most effective. Management and sign off of the Executive Coordinator’s work and guidance provided when needed.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities

· Full maintenance of the Executive Director’s diary. This involves both responding to internal and external requests and also proactively scheduling appointments and managing the tension between internal and external work. The diary is extremely busy, and there is a significant amount of high level external liaison which requires good knowledge of protocols at the level of government and international institutions, sound judgment, and political awareness and ultimately decision making

· Full management of the Executive Director’s emails, bringing forward items for attention in a timely manner. This requires development of a robust pending system and the ability to take effective decisions on prioritization.

· Receiving all invitations to the Executive Director and holding weekly meetings with the OI ED Support Team in order to establish a strategic external engagement agenda, whilst working with the Head of Governance to ensure that a balance is found between external and internal commitments.

· Establishing a relationship of mutual trust and respect with the Executive Director in order to facilitate communication and maximise efficiency.

· Handling both general and specific paper and electronic correspondence; drafting text for the Executive Director, including high level communications.

· Improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Executive Office such as by developing templates, standards and promoting ways of working best practice, for instance in the preparation and provision of meeting briefs.

· Finalizing the Executive Director’s travel and meeting packs as prepared by the Executive Coordinator, and providing guidance to the Executive Coordinator when delivering specific pieces of work for the Executive Director.

· Overseeing of Executive Office Budget.

· Overseeing the work of the Executive Coordinator, providing guidance and sign off on all administrative areas.

· Ensuring the Executive Director’s time is utilised as efficiently as possible when she/he is travelling by overseeing the hosting organisation / affiliate’s schedule, amending anything that would be deemed unsuitable by the ED, setting up meetings/calls in the local time zone and ensuring they take place on time.

· Providing personal support to the Executive Director when required.

· Liaising with the Executive Director’s high level external contacts including embassies, government officials, INGO leaders and royalty.

· Managing the Executive Director’s leave application ensuring sign off by the OI Chair.

· Conducting documentary and website research on specific topics or organizations as required.

· Providing other support to the Executive Office as required, including overseeing and/or managing projects and/or processes for the Executive Director, such as the annual performance appraisal process.

· Maintaining secure and confidential files, including lists of high level personal emails and addresses.

Technical Skills, Experience & Knowledge

Communication

· Ability to liaise with a wide range of people, often at a high level internally and externally and with credibility, tact and diplomacy, and build strong working relationships.

· Excellent written, verbal, interpersonal and negotiation skills with an ability to adapt style of communication to suit the relevant audience (e.g. sensitivity to certain cultures; drafting high level communications).

· Recognizing situations of potential brand risk and approaching them with due sensitivity and confidentiality.

Desirable: French and Spanish.

Key Behavioral Competencies (based on Oxfam’s Leadership Model)

Decisiveness

We are comfortable to make transparent decisions and to adapt decision making modes to the context and needs.

Influencing

· We have the ability to engage with diverse stakeholders in a way that leads to increased impact for the organization

· We spot opportunities to influence effectively and where there are no opportunities we have the ability to create them in a respectful and impactful manner.

Humility

· We put ‘we’ before ‘me’ and place an emphasis on the power of the collective, nurture the team and play to the strengths of each individual.

· We are not concerned with hierarchical power, and we engage with, trust and value the knowledge and expertise of others across all levels of the organization.

Relationship Building

· We understand the importance of building relationship, within and outside the organization.

· We have the ability to engage with traditional and non-traditional stakeholders in ways that lead to increased impact for the organization.

Listening

· We are good listeners who can see where deeper levels of thoughts and tacit assumptions differ.

· Our messages to others are clear, and consider different preferences.

Mutual Accountability

· We can explain our decisions and how we have taken them based on our organizational values.

· We are ready to be held to account for what we do and how we behave, as we are also holding others to account in a consistent manner.

Agility, Complexity, and Ambiguity

· We scan the environment, anticipate changes, are comfortable with lack of clarity and deal with a large number of elements interacting in diverse and unpredictable ways.

Systems Thinking

· We view problems as parts of an overall system and in their relation to the whole system, rather than reacting to a specific part, outcome or event in isolation.

· We focus on cyclical rather than linear cause and effect. By consistently practicing systems thinking we are aware of and manage well unintended consequences of organizational decisions and actions.

Strategic Thinking and Judgment

· We use judgment, weighing risk against the imperative to act.

· We make decisions consistent with organizational strategies and values.

Vision Setting

· We have the ability to identify and lead visionary initiatives that are beneficial for our organization and we set high-level direction through a visioning process that engages the organization and diverse external stakeholders.

Self-Awareness

· We are able to develop a high degree of self-awareness around our own strengths and weaknesses and our impact on others.

· Our self-awareness enables us to moderate and self-regulate our behaviors to control and channel our impulses for good purposes.

Enabling

· We all work to effectively empower and enable others to deliver the organizations goals through creating conditions of success.

· We passionately invest in others by developing their careers, not only their skills for the job. We provide freedom; demonstrate belief and trust provide appropriate support.

· We give more freedom and demonstrate belief and trust, underpinned with appropriate support.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online

Closing date: 14th June @ 23:59 GMT +1

Interviews: 26th June 2017

Contract: Open-ended