NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – CMMB

Vacancy: Procurement & Logistics Officer
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
About us: CMMB is a global non-governmental, humanitarian and development organization with a special focus on making healthcare available to all.
CMMB Kenya is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of Procurement & Logistics Officer.
The Position: Reporting to the Senior Manager - Finance & Administration, the Procurement & Logistics Officer will provide logistical, procurement and administrative leadership and hands-on support to CMMB related to formulation, planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring, compliance, reporting and closeout activities for program and office operations.
Responsibilities
- Responsible for ensuring full implementation of CMMB’s logistics,
procurement and administrative policies and procedures, and related donor
compliance requirements.
- Support the effective and efficient planning and processing of all
logistics, procurement and administrative activities and transactions for
grants and office operations in line with stated policies and procedures,
delegation of approval authorities and existing software systems, related
to:
- formulation, planning, budgeting, implementation and closeout
activities
- monitoring, compliance and reporting activities
- competitive bidding and vendor selection
- review of, guidance on and central repository for all leases and
contracts
- preparation of requisition requests and purchase orders in line
with approval authorities and availability of funds
- customs clearance, warehousing, delivery, maintenance scheduling,
consumption trends analysis and inventory monitoring
- identify, mitigate on risks such as pilferage, obsolesce, etc and
report
- secure all appropriate insurance coverages
- Direct the timely compilation of information and preparation of
related analyses and briefs for use by senior management for decision
making purposes, with an emphasis on meeting monthly, quarterly, and
annual planning, budget forecasting and compliance reporting requirements
- Troubleshoot systemic logistics, procurement and administrative
weaknesses at health facilities, project sites and in the Nairobi Office,
and propose corrective action
- Safeguard all physical assets, and ensure all documents are
securely filed
- Manage the organization’s fleet and ensure field fleet security by
making necessary security arrangements or coordinating any evacuation that
may be needed.
- Administer all office activities effectively and efficiently,
including reception, transport arrangements and routine logistical
support
- Support partner and annual audit preparations
- Ensure safety and security of CMMB premises and assets.
- Occasionally visit field offices to audit procurement and logistic
processes as well as provide guidance as required including cost
allocations for mileages.
- Supervise the Administrative Assistant, monitor performance and
identify training needs
- Assist in program reviews and project formulation activities, and
perform miscellaneous duties as directed by the Director of Finance &
Administration
- Be accountable for the integrity, efficiency and effectiveness of
CMMB’s procurement processes and systems.
Qualifications and Experience:
- BSc. In Supplies, Logistics or any relevant Business Degree
- Post graduate qualifications in Supplies Management
- Member of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) or
Chartered Institute of Purchasing and supplies (CIPS).
- At least 5 years of experience in the supplies and logistics
management preferable in an International NGO.
- Knowledge of best practice procurement practices
- Competence in procurement planning
- Ability to coordinate the work of others, work under pressure on
tight and different deadlines and handle multiple concurrent
projects/activities.
- Ability to establish and maintain effective partnerships and
working relations in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic environment with
sensitivity and respect for diversity.
- Good negotiation and communication skills
- High level of integrity
- Keenness and accuracy.
Vacancy: Senior Manager - Finance & Administration
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
About us: CMMB is a global non-governmental, humanitarian and development organization with a special focus on making healthcare available to all.
The Position: CMMB is recruiting for the position of Senior Manager - Finance & Administration to be based at our offices in Nairobi, Kenya.
The position will report to the Country Director.
As Senior Manager - Finance & Administration, your primary function will be to develop, coordinate and implement the CMMB - Kenya Country Office plans and processes for recording, controlling, monitoring and reporting on our financial and operations support function.
You will provide leadership, direction and hands-on management expertise over the finance, compliance, procurement, IT, grant management, risk, asset management, logistics, and general administration functions.
You will ensure transparent and responsive accountability, strong internal controls and the identification and mitigation of organizational risks.
As the senior leader for the finance and operation you are responsible for supervision, performance management and development of your team through coaching, feedback and training.
Duties & Responsibilities
Strategic
- Manage and oversee the organization’s resources, including office
operations and specific programs funded by US government grants (USAID,
CDC), multi-lateral organization grants (Global Fund) and other donors
(CHAMPs).
- Promulgate sound financial and procurement policies, procedures and
systems in line with best financial practices, statutory compliance
regulations, donor reporting requirements and CMMB’s policies and
procedures.
- Establish and implement an organizational accountability framework
in which responsibilities are well defined, and authorized delegations of
approval authority.
- Maintain strong internal financial controls; identify, mitigate and
report on key organizational risks.
- Identify, troubleshoot and resolve systemic financial, grant
management and operational issues.
- Provide accurate, complete and timely financial and operational
analyses and briefings for decision-making purposes by senior management.
Finance, Compliance & Reporting
- Lead the formulation of the Country Office annual budget covering
all program and office activities; support the formulation of project
budgets during the proposal development stage.
- Lead the accurate, complete and timely production and distribution
of all monthly, quarterly and annual project budgets and reports in
collaboration with the program team.
- Lead Country Office responses to audit enquiries, and ensure
continuous compliance with CMMB’s accounting policies and procedures, and
generally accepted accounting principles
- Ensure donor and internal reporting compliance requirements are
completed in line with agreed standards and on a timely basis; adhere to
U.S. government anti-terrorism policies for all US government grants.
- Ensure the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of the reporting
and submissions of the monthly accounts in line with the Chart of Accounts
through the Abila (MIP) accounting system, to include:
- (i) bank reconciliation reports,
- (ii) intra-company reconciliation,
- (iii) payroll reconciliation,
- (iv) sub-office reports,
- (v) employee and grants receivables; and
- (vi) sub-ledger and non-sub ledger accounts reconciliation.
- Ensure quality review of balance sheet, income statement, grants
and contracts receivable/payable accounts.
- Serve as the primary focal point with the banks and major vendors
- Ensure Country Office cash flow is sufficient for project and
office operations.
- Comply with CMMB indirect cost recovery policies and ensure that
all shared program costs are properly calculated and allocated.
- Monitor grant spend rates; Collaborate with project managers during
the critical close out months of a grant to ensure budgets are fully and
effectively utilized, and adherence to donor and CMMB close out policies.
Operations
- Ensure the cost-effective and timely procurement and
receipt/disbursement of services and materials through the application of
CMMB and donor procurement policies and procedures relating to:
- (i) adequacy of competitive bidding;
- (ii) technical competence;
- (iii) timeliness of delivery; and
- (iv) value for money.
- Direct the implementation of asset management software for office
and program equipment and supplies, including maintenance scheduling,
consumption trends analysis, adequacy of inventory levels.
- Ensure adequate and comprehensive insurance coverage.
- Ensure IT services are delivered efficiently and securely; ensure that
hardware, software and communications equipment are cost effective, secure
and properly maintained.
- Review, clear and advise on all Country Office leases and vendor
contracts.
- Ensure that office operations are effectively and efficiently
administered, and the safety and well-being of CMMB staff, premises and
assets are properly secured.
Staffing
- Lead and supervise all direct reports, and in so doing, establish
an effective, efficient and collaborative team.
- Ensure the timely implementation of CMMB's performance management
system for direct and indirect reports, including job descriptions,
regular feedback, mid-term reviews and annual performance appraisals.
- Address performance and other issues through regular, constructive
and honest feedback and coaching.
- Identify staff development needs, retention challenges and
succession strategies.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelors degree in Finance, Accounting or Administration, masters
degree preferred.
- CPA (K) or ACCA Finalist
- 7-10 years’ experience in Finance with 5 of these being in a senior
finance management position in development, in the international NGO
sector.
- Demonstrable experience of administration and procurement, country
office management, and excellent knowledge of grants management with various
donors.
- Experience with proposal development with a range of international
donors (USAID, UN agencies, etc.).
- Strong analytical and problem resolution skills, attention to
detail, and the ability to prioritize and work effectively under time
pressure.
- Strategic thinker and with knowledge to develop a competitive
advantage for CMMB programs.
- Demonstrated record that reflects high ethical standards and fiscal
stewardship, good business judgement and financial acumen.
- Strong people leader with experience in coaching and negotiation
skills.
- Talented in building the trust of others and fostering
collaborative relationships.
- Models teamwork behavior and team building skills.
Terms of offer
We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day.
We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow.
We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.
Vacancy: Senior Manager - Programs & Resource Mobilization
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
About us: CMMB is a global non-governmental, humanitarian and development organization with a special focus on making healthcare available to all.
CMMB Kenya is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of Senior Manager - Programs & Resource Mobilization.
The Position: Reporting to the Country Director, the Senior Manager - Programs and Resource Mobilization will lead and manage CMMB Kenya’s project & program implementation.
You will be responsible for the quality and effectiveness of CMMB’s programme in Kenya and accountable for coordinating and managing all program activities.
You will play a key role (including drafting proposals) in supporting CMMB Kenya to expand its programming through additional grant acquisition.
You will assist the Country Director in publicizing CMMB Kenya initiatives and programs.
Responsibilities
Program Management:
- Serve as a member of CMMB Kenya Senior Management Team.
- Manage the coordination of the grant implementation process for
each Country Office-level grant in collaboration with other CMMB Kenya
staff.
- Approve annual work plans and oversee their implementation.
- In cooperation with administration and finance functions ensure
necessary reporting, correspondence, budgeting, grant and contract
management, and close-out requirements are fulfilled in accordance with
donor requirements.
- Supervise the team of Project Managers (Nairobi-based and in the
field) within the Country Office.
- Supervise the M&E Officer and ensure her/his work supports
project management decisions.
- Provide technical and operational guidance and oversight to all
program activities and is in accordance with national guidelines in areas
such as Nutrition, Water and Sanitation and Primary Health
- Contribute to the production, review, analysis, and evaluation of
technical reports including the preparation of technical aspects of
programmatic reports to donors, implementation plans, abstracts and
manuscripts, etc. and other relevant materials which facilitate
dissemination of good practices
- Development of capacity building strategies to enhance program
quality
- Attend sector meetings and liaise closely with potential partner
organizations
- Conduct regular technical assessment / assistance visits to the
program sites
Resource mobilization:
- Actively identify and pursue new opportunities and lead program
development activities by developing and technically reviewing program and
grant proposals
- Provide support in facilitating technical collaboration and
coordination activities with the Government, Donors and other NGO partners
- Develop and implement a pro-active fundraising and partnership
strategy.
- Identify and respond to grant opportunities and maintain a grant
tracking matrix as well as a database for development partners and donors.
- Review, monitor and document donor funding policies and trends for
Kenya.
- Provide or facilitate resource mobilization capacity development
planning and implementation for the country office.
- Identify and maintain consortia in preparation for upcoming and
on-going opportunities.
- Ensure appropriate representation of the country office at
strategic donor, partner, and government meetings that could lead to
resource acquisition and collaboration.
- Coordinate all marketing/communications and fundraising development
activities in the country office while serving as the lead writer for
communication and marketing content.
- Work in collaboration with the Marketing and Communications team to
develop creative and effective print and electronic marketing /public
awareness material that utilize personalized stories/ testimonials,
program outcomes and engaging images.
- Support the Project teams to document success stories and briefs on
innovation/best practices and project learning for CMMB website on CMMB’s
impact to the society.
Qualifications and Experience:
- A minimum of five (7) years of experience working in senior
positions with international non-profit organizations.
- A Master’s degree in an associated field, such as Public Health,
International Development, Social Sciences, Business
Administration/Development, and International Relations.
- Exceptional oral and written communication and interpersonal
skills.
- Proficiencies in spreadsheet, networking and database management.
- Attentiveness to detail and ability to work well under pressure and
cross-functionally in a start-up environment.
- Integrity, professional discretion and ability to handle
confidential matters.
- Current knowledge of development issues, donor trends and
strategies, as well as programming policies and procedures in NGOs and
international development.
- Demonstrated experience preparing, writing and managing grants and
contracts.
- Experience with global donor protocols and funding mechanisms.
- Demonstrated creativity and productivity in Resource Mobilization,
Marketing and Communications.
- Strong people leader with experience in managing performance,
coaching and negotiation skills.
Terms of offer
We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day.
We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow.
We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.
Vacancy: Finance Officer
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
About us: CMMB is a global non - governmental, humanitarian and development organization with a special focus on making healthcare available to all.
CMMB Kenya is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of Finance Officer.
The Position: Reporting to the Senior Finance & Compliance Officer, the Finance Officer will support the mission, goals and operations of the Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) in Kenya through the provision of accurate, complete and timely professional financial services.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Provide guidance on and implement CMMB’s financial policies and
procedures and donor compliance requirements
- Ensure that all accounting transactions are processed accurately,
completely and in a timely manner in line with the Chart of Accounts
through the Abila software (MIP) accounting system
- Support the monthly preparation of the financial accounts and their
timely submission to New York; and ensure the integrity of the
intra—company account
- Assist in the financial management and compliance activities of
assigned grants/projects and office operational activities to include:
- formulation and monitoring of project budgets and expenses;
- examination and verification of payment schedules, purchase,
orders, work orders, consultant agreements, expense reports and travel
advances for accuracy and evidence of authorized approval authorities;
- preparation of vouchers, check Mpesa and EFT payments and
processing of allocations (ie salaries) based on proper supporting
documentation, authorized approval authorities and budget availability;
- invoicing/tracking of accounts receivable and cash receipts;
- monitoring of project cash flows, and preparation requests for cash
advances;
- reconciliation of petty cash accounts
- liquidation of employee receivables in line with manual
records/expense forms from staff
- preparation of donor and compliance-related reports;
- conducting site visits and training of project staff; and
- timely project liquidations and quarterly/end of project financial
closeouts
- ensure adherence to CMMB indirect cost recovery policy and the
transparent and timely calculation and allocation of shared direct costs
- support the management of project and organizational assets
- support the review and revision of sub agency agreements and
budgets
- Assist in the management of the accounts payable and receivable
functions
- Assist in the preparation of bank reconciliations
- Assist in the review/preparation of payrolls to include accuracy of
salary payments and related statutory/payroll deductions, and their timely
remittance to staff and vendors (ie PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, SACCO, various
insurance companies)
- Support partner and annual audit preparations
- Ensure all financial assets are adequately safeguarded and all
financial documents are securely filed
- Ensure availability of accurate, complete and timely financial
information for decision making purposes by senior management
- Assist in other program implementation activities and miscellaneous
finance duties as required and assigned by the Senior Finance &
Compliance Officer
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor Degree in Commerce (BCOM) or Business Administration
majoring in accounting
- Professional Accountancy Qualifications (CPAK/ACCA)
- Minimum of (3) years of accounting experience in a similar capacity
working with an international NGO on donor funded project projects
- Possess a high degree of integrity, and a strong commitment to
CMMB’s mission
- Demonstrate strong inter-personal skills and the ability to
transfer knowledge and visit project sites
- Ability to function as a collaborative team player
- Proven written and verbal proficiency in English
- Hands on application of Microsoft Office, (Word, Excel and
PowerPoint); working knowledge of Abila (Sage) accounting software
preferred
Terms of Offer
We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day.
We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow.
We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.
Vacancy: Information Communication Technology (ICT) Officer
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
About us: CMMB is a global non-governmental, humanitarian and development organization with a special focus on making healthcare available to all.
CMMB Kenya is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of ICT Officer.
The Position
Reporting to the Senior Manager - Finance & Administration, the ICT officer will provide support and assistance to members of the CMMB Kenya team in the delivery of ICT projects.
This will include maintaining and supporting CMMB Kenya ICT systems, solutions and services across departments and field offices.
Responsibilities
User support and Systems maintenance
- Ensure that computers and other ICT facilities in CMMB Kenya are in
good working condition and the users are given support whenever required.
- Initiate and support processes for formulating Information and
Communication Technology policies, and procedures at CMMB Kenya, and
monitor implementation.
- Continually assess ICT needs at CMMB Kenya and develop appropriate
plans and budgets for addressing gaps
- Provide technical guidance in the procurement of ICT hardware and
software.
- Provide training, advice and technical support to CMMB staff on proper
usage and handling of ICT facilities
- Rationalize and harmonize diverse data sets to ensure an integrated
database system for CMMB Kenya and all users, including interconnectivity
of workstations
- Install and maintain CMMB Kenya local and wide area systems and
services including installation and configuring of software applications,
and data and systems security
- Carry out software design and development as appropriate
- Perform regular system upgrades.
- Organize for the appropriate servicing and maintenance of CMMB
Kenya ICT facilities
- Troubleshoot system failures or bugs and provide solutions to
restore functionality.
- Keep records of repairs and fixes for future reference.
- Provide technical support to programmes and stakeholders to
effectively utilize CMMB ICT infrastructure
- Monitor progress of work plan implementation, identify issues
(technical and coordination), and offer solutions.
- Support CMMB field offices with ICT issues
- Set up hardware and install and configure software and drivers
- Maintain and track all CMMB Kenya IT Assets and Contacts
Database administration:
- Provide documentation for CMMB programmes and custom listing of
data condition and availability at CMMB
- Provide ICT support in the development and maintenance of the CMMB
databases, website and intranet
- Support the M&E function like Data entry and generation of
reports and to maintain an up to date Resource Centre;
- Produce CMMB communication materials and formatting of standard
organization E-Documents
- Take a leading role in Electronic Branding and Marketing of CMMB
programs and other activities including the creation and managing of
CMMB-Kenya Facebook account, Twitter, etc
- Ensure each department back-ups and shared drives are secure and
promptly effected
- Perform other relevant duties as may be assigned by
Management
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in IT, Computer Science, or Software Engineering
- IT certification
- 5 - 3 years’ experience in related field preferably in INGO.
- Strong technical skills in network system administration and user
support
- In-depth knowledge of networks, software and ICT equipment
- Basic programming skills
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to prioritize and ensure timely completion of short and
long-term projects with minimum supervision
Terms of offer
We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day.
We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow.
We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.
Vacancy: Monitoring & Evaluation Officer
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
About us: CMMB is a global non-governmental, humanitarian and development organization with a special focus on making healthcare available to all.
CMMB Kenya is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of Monitoring & Evaluation Officer.
The Position: Under the leadership of the Country Director, the M&E Officer will develop and implement the monitoring and evaluation framework ensuring high quality and timely inputs.
He/she will also ensure that CMMB programme and projects maintain its strategic vision and that its activities result in the achievement of intended results through designing, planning, managing and analyzing projects to ensure cost effective and timely delivery.
Responsibilities
- Implement monitoring and evaluation systems and tools for the
ongoing review of projects in the CMMB implementation region, using
approved indicators and targets, to measure progress and make
recommendations for improvement.
- Ensure harmonization of monitoring and evaluation system and tools
with the Ministry of Health and global monitoring and evaluation system
and tools.
- Work with project sites to introduce and implement information
systems to ensure proper and accurate collection of performance data from
the implementing projects including data capture, analysis, and
utilization and archiving.
- Build the capacity of the project teams and support them to
effectively introduce and maintain the information systems. This includes
conducting training and mentorship sessions and evaluation of workshops.
- Together with the program managers, facilitate/support CMMB staff
in the revision of site-specific work plans and strategies.
- Support regular data collection by ensuring all points of contact
are clear on deadlines and reporting requirements.
- Preparing project reports as per the donor/government requirements,
including responding to data audits and inquiries from the donor.
- Compile appropriate and disaggregated data and write narrative
reports for submissions for website, annual reports, donor reports, other
briefings and/or policy documents as required.
- Support implementation of baseline and other surveys, such as
project reviews, and mid-term and end-of-project reviews.
- Build and maintain positive relationships with all members of
staff, and contacts within and outside the region.
- Participate in M&E national working groups as directed by the
Country Director.
- Contribute to proposal writing and quality assurance of log-frames
and M&E in proposals.
- Communicate regularly with CMMB headquarters through the Country
Director to ensure programmatic compliance, in conjunction with M&E
and finance departments.
Qualifications and Experience:
- University degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics, Social
sciences or related field. A postgraduate course/certificate in Monitoring
and Evaluation.
- At least 5 years of experience in the design and implementation of
M&E/MIS in development projects implemented by national/international
NGOs/ Government.
- Experience in designing tools and strategies for data collection,
analysis and production of reports;
- Proven ICT skills, especially in the development of MIS software
using database software;
- Expertise in analysing data using statistical software;
- Experience in project management life cycle including proposal
writing.
- Strong training and facilitation skills.
- Demonstrable leadership and managerial skills including ability to
be a team player.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- He/she should be organized, hardworking and personable.
Terms of offer
We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day.
We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow.
We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.
How to apply
Interested applicants should submit their application together with resume/CV to hrkenya@cmmb.org indicating position applied for on the subject line by 30th June 2017.
Include telephone and email contacts of 3 references and your daytime telephone/cellphone contact.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To learn more about us, visit our website at www.cmmb.org