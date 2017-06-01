NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – CMMB

CMMB





Vacancy: Procurement & Logistics Officer





Location: Nairobi, Kenya





About us: CMMB is a global non-governmental, humanitarian and development organization with a special focus on making healthcare available to all.



CMMB Kenya is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of Procurement & Logistics Officer.





The Position: Reporting to the Senior Manager - Finance & Administration, the Procurement & Logistics Officer will provide logistical, procurement and administrative leadership and hands-on support to CMMB related to formulation, planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring, compliance, reporting and closeout activities for program and office operations.



Responsibilities

Responsible for ensuring full implementation of CMMB’s logistics, procurement and administrative policies and procedures, and related donor compliance requirements.

Support the effective and efficient planning and processing of all logistics, procurement and administrative activities and transactions for grants and office operations in line with stated policies and procedures, delegation of approval authorities and existing software systems, related to:

formulation, planning, budgeting, implementation and closeout activities monitoring, compliance and reporting activities competitive bidding and vendor selection review of, guidance on and central repository for all leases and contracts preparation of requisition requests and purchase orders in line with approval authorities and availability of funds customs clearance, warehousing, delivery, maintenance scheduling, consumption trends analysis and inventory monitoring identify, mitigate on risks such as pilferage, obsolesce, etc and report secure all appropriate insurance coverages

Direct the timely compilation of information and preparation of related analyses and briefs for use by senior management for decision making purposes, with an emphasis on meeting monthly, quarterly, and annual planning, budget forecasting and compliance reporting requirements

Troubleshoot systemic logistics, procurement and administrative weaknesses at health facilities, project sites and in the Nairobi Office, and propose corrective action

Safeguard all physical assets, and ensure all documents are securely filed

Manage the organization’s fleet and ensure field fleet security by making necessary security arrangements or coordinating any evacuation that may be needed.

Administer all office activities effectively and efficiently, including reception, transport arrangements and routine logistical support

Support partner and annual audit preparations

Ensure safety and security of CMMB premises and assets.

Occasionally visit field offices to audit procurement and logistic processes as well as provide guidance as required including cost allocations for mileages.

Supervise the Administrative Assistant, monitor performance and identify training needs

Assist in program reviews and project formulation activities, and perform miscellaneous duties as directed by the Director of Finance & Administration

Be accountable for the integrity, efficiency and effectiveness of CMMB’s procurement processes and systems.

Qualifications and Experience:

BSc. In Supplies, Logistics or any relevant Business Degree

Post graduate qualifications in Supplies Management

Member of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) or Chartered Institute of Purchasing and supplies (CIPS).

At least 5 years of experience in the supplies and logistics management preferable in an International NGO.

Knowledge of best practice procurement practices

Competence in procurement planning

Ability to coordinate the work of others, work under pressure on tight and different deadlines and handle multiple concurrent projects/activities.

Ability to establish and maintain effective partnerships and working relations in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity.

Good negotiation and communication skills

High level of integrity

Keenness and accuracy.

Vacancy: Senior Manager - Finance & Administration





Location: Nairobi, Kenya





The Position: CMMB is recruiting for the position of Senior Manager - Finance & Administration to be based at our offices in Nairobi, Kenya.





The position will report to the Country Director.



As Senior Manager - Finance & Administration, your primary function will be to develop, coordinate and implement the CMMB - Kenya Country Office plans and processes for recording, controlling, monitoring and reporting on our financial and operations support function.





You will provide leadership, direction and hands-on management expertise over the finance, compliance, procurement, IT, grant management, risk, asset management, logistics, and general administration functions.





You will ensure transparent and responsive accountability, strong internal controls and the identification and mitigation of organizational risks.





As the senior leader for the finance and operation you are responsible for supervision, performance management and development of your team through coaching, feedback and training.





Duties & Responsibilities



Strategic

Manage and oversee the organization’s resources, including office operations and specific programs funded by US government grants (USAID, CDC), multi-lateral organization grants (Global Fund) and other donors (CHAMPs).

Promulgate sound financial and procurement policies, procedures and systems in line with best financial practices, statutory compliance regulations, donor reporting requirements and CMMB’s policies and procedures.

Establish and implement an organizational accountability framework in which responsibilities are well defined, and authorized delegations of approval authority.

Maintain strong internal financial controls; identify, mitigate and report on key organizational risks.

Identify, troubleshoot and resolve systemic financial, grant management and operational issues.

Provide accurate, complete and timely financial and operational analyses and briefings for decision-making purposes by senior management.

Finance, Compliance & Reporting

Lead the formulation of the Country Office annual budget covering all program and office activities; support the formulation of project budgets during the proposal development stage.

Lead the accurate, complete and timely production and distribution of all monthly, quarterly and annual project budgets and reports in collaboration with the program team.

Lead Country Office responses to audit enquiries, and ensure continuous compliance with CMMB’s accounting policies and procedures, and generally accepted accounting principles

Ensure donor and internal reporting compliance requirements are completed in line with agreed standards and on a timely basis; adhere to U.S. government anti-terrorism policies for all US government grants.

Ensure the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of the reporting and submissions of the monthly accounts in line with the Chart of Accounts through the Abila (MIP) accounting system, to include:

(i) bank reconciliation reports,

(ii) intra-company reconciliation,

(iii) payroll reconciliation,

(iv) sub-office reports,

(v) employee and grants receivables; and

(vi) sub-ledger and non-sub ledger accounts reconciliation.

Ensure quality review of balance sheet, income statement, grants and contracts receivable/payable accounts.

Serve as the primary focal point with the banks and major vendors

Ensure Country Office cash flow is sufficient for project and office operations.

Comply with CMMB indirect cost recovery policies and ensure that all shared program costs are properly calculated and allocated.

Monitor grant spend rates; Collaborate with project managers during the critical close out months of a grant to ensure budgets are fully and effectively utilized, and adherence to donor and CMMB close out policies.

Operations

Ensure the cost-effective and timely procurement and receipt/disbursement of services and materials through the application of CMMB and donor procurement policies and procedures relating to:

(i) adequacy of competitive bidding;

(ii) technical competence;

(iii) timeliness of delivery; and

(iv) value for money.

Direct the implementation of asset management software for office and program equipment and supplies, including maintenance scheduling, consumption trends analysis, adequacy of inventory levels.

Ensure adequate and comprehensive insurance coverage.

Ensure IT services are delivered efficiently and securely; ensure that hardware, software and communications equipment are cost effective, secure and properly maintained.

Review, clear and advise on all Country Office leases and vendor contracts.

Ensure that office operations are effectively and efficiently administered, and the safety and well-being of CMMB staff, premises and assets are properly secured.

Staffing

Lead and supervise all direct reports, and in so doing, establish an effective, efficient and collaborative team.

Ensure the timely implementation of CMMB's performance management system for direct and indirect reports, including job descriptions, regular feedback, mid-term reviews and annual performance appraisals.

Address performance and other issues through regular, constructive and honest feedback and coaching.

Identify staff development needs, retention challenges and succession strategies.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelors degree in Finance, Accounting or Administration, masters degree preferred.

CPA (K) or ACCA Finalist

7-10 years’ experience in Finance with 5 of these being in a senior finance management position in development, in the international NGO sector.

Demonstrable experience of administration and procurement, country office management, and excellent knowledge of grants management with various donors.

Experience with proposal development with a range of international donors (USAID, UN agencies, etc.).

Strong analytical and problem resolution skills, attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize and work effectively under time pressure.

Strategic thinker and with knowledge to develop a competitive advantage for CMMB programs.

Demonstrated record that reflects high ethical standards and fiscal stewardship, good business judgement and financial acumen.

Strong people leader with experience in coaching and negotiation skills.

Talented in building the trust of others and fostering collaborative relationships.

Models teamwork behavior and team building skills.

Terms of offer





We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day.





We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow.





We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.





Vacancy: Senior Manager - Programs & Resource Mobilization





Location: Nairobi, Kenya





CMMB Kenya is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of Senior Manager - Programs & Resource Mobilization.





The Position: Reporting to the Country Director, the Senior Manager - Programs and Resource Mobilization will lead and manage CMMB Kenya’s project & program implementation.





You will be responsible for the quality and effectiveness of CMMB’s programme in Kenya and accountable for coordinating and managing all program activities.





You will play a key role (including drafting proposals) in supporting CMMB Kenya to expand its programming through additional grant acquisition.





You will assist the Country Director in publicizing CMMB Kenya initiatives and programs.





Responsibilities



Program Management:

Serve as a member of CMMB Kenya Senior Management Team.

Manage the coordination of the grant implementation process for each Country Office-level grant in collaboration with other CMMB Kenya staff.

Approve annual work plans and oversee their implementation.

In cooperation with administration and finance functions ensure necessary reporting, correspondence, budgeting, grant and contract management, and close-out requirements are fulfilled in accordance with donor requirements.

Supervise the team of Project Managers (Nairobi-based and in the field) within the Country Office.

Supervise the M&E Officer and ensure her/his work supports project management decisions.

Provide technical and operational guidance and oversight to all program activities and is in accordance with national guidelines in areas such as Nutrition, Water and Sanitation and Primary Health

Contribute to the production, review, analysis, and evaluation of technical reports including the preparation of technical aspects of programmatic reports to donors, implementation plans, abstracts and manuscripts, etc. and other relevant materials which facilitate dissemination of good practices

Development of capacity building strategies to enhance program quality

Attend sector meetings and liaise closely with potential partner organizations

Conduct regular technical assessment / assistance visits to the program sites

Resource mobilization:

Actively identify and pursue new opportunities and lead program development activities by developing and technically reviewing program and grant proposals

Provide support in facilitating technical collaboration and coordination activities with the Government, Donors and other NGO partners

Develop and implement a pro-active fundraising and partnership strategy.

Identify and respond to grant opportunities and maintain a grant tracking matrix as well as a database for development partners and donors.

Review, monitor and document donor funding policies and trends for Kenya.

Provide or facilitate resource mobilization capacity development planning and implementation for the country office.

Identify and maintain consortia in preparation for upcoming and on-going opportunities.

Ensure appropriate representation of the country office at strategic donor, partner, and government meetings that could lead to resource acquisition and collaboration.

Coordinate all marketing/communications and fundraising development activities in the country office while serving as the lead writer for communication and marketing content.

Work in collaboration with the Marketing and Communications team to develop creative and effective print and electronic marketing /public awareness material that utilize personalized stories/ testimonials, program outcomes and engaging images.

Support the Project teams to document success stories and briefs on innovation/best practices and project learning for CMMB website on CMMB’s impact to the society.

Qualifications and Experience:

A minimum of five (7) years of experience working in senior positions with international non-profit organizations.

A Master’s degree in an associated field, such as Public Health, International Development, Social Sciences, Business Administration/Development, and International Relations.

Exceptional oral and written communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiencies in spreadsheet, networking and database management.

Attentiveness to detail and ability to work well under pressure and cross-functionally in a start-up environment.

Integrity, professional discretion and ability to handle confidential matters.

Current knowledge of development issues, donor trends and strategies, as well as programming policies and procedures in NGOs and international development.

Demonstrated experience preparing, writing and managing grants and contracts.

Experience with global donor protocols and funding mechanisms.

Demonstrated creativity and productivity in Resource Mobilization, Marketing and Communications.

Strong people leader with experience in managing performance, coaching and negotiation skills.

Vacancy: Finance Officer





Location: Nairobi, Kenya





CMMB Kenya is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of Finance Officer.



The Position: Reporting to the Senior Finance & Compliance Officer, the Finance Officer will support the mission, goals and operations of the Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) in Kenya through the provision of accurate, complete and timely professional financial services.



Duties & Responsibilities

Provide guidance on and implement CMMB’s financial policies and procedures and donor compliance requirements

Ensure that all accounting transactions are processed accurately, completely and in a timely manner in line with the Chart of Accounts through the Abila software (MIP) accounting system

Support the monthly preparation of the financial accounts and their timely submission to New York; and ensure the integrity of the intra—company account

Assist in the financial management and compliance activities of assigned grants/projects and office operational activities to include:

formulation and monitoring of project budgets and expenses; examination and verification of payment schedules, purchase, orders, work orders, consultant agreements, expense reports and travel advances for accuracy and evidence of authorized approval authorities; preparation of vouchers, check Mpesa and EFT payments and processing of allocations (ie salaries) based on proper supporting documentation, authorized approval authorities and budget availability; invoicing/tracking of accounts receivable and cash receipts; monitoring of project cash flows, and preparation requests for cash advances; reconciliation of petty cash accounts liquidation of employee receivables in line with manual records/expense forms from staff preparation of donor and compliance-related reports; conducting site visits and training of project staff; and timely project liquidations and quarterly/end of project financial closeouts ensure adherence to CMMB indirect cost recovery policy and the transparent and timely calculation and allocation of shared direct costs support the management of project and organizational assets support the review and revision of sub agency agreements and budgets

Assist in the management of the accounts payable and receivable functions

Assist in the preparation of bank reconciliations

Assist in the review/preparation of payrolls to include accuracy of salary payments and related statutory/payroll deductions, and their timely remittance to staff and vendors (ie PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, SACCO, various insurance companies)

Support partner and annual audit preparations

Ensure all financial assets are adequately safeguarded and all financial documents are securely filed

Ensure availability of accurate, complete and timely financial information for decision making purposes by senior management

Assist in other program implementation activities and miscellaneous finance duties as required and assigned by the Senior Finance & Compliance Officer

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor Degree in Commerce (BCOM) or Business Administration majoring in accounting

Professional Accountancy Qualifications (CPAK/ACCA)

Minimum of (3) years of accounting experience in a similar capacity working with an international NGO on donor funded project projects

Possess a high degree of integrity, and a strong commitment to CMMB’s mission

Demonstrate strong inter-personal skills and the ability to transfer knowledge and visit project sites

Ability to function as a collaborative team player

Proven written and verbal proficiency in English

Hands on application of Microsoft Office, (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); working knowledge of Abila (Sage) accounting software preferred

Vacancy: Information Communication Technology (ICT) Officer





Location: Nairobi, Kenya





CMMB Kenya is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of ICT Officer.





The Position



Reporting to the Senior Manager - Finance & Administration, the ICT officer will provide support and assistance to members of the CMMB Kenya team in the delivery of ICT projects.





This will include maintaining and supporting CMMB Kenya ICT systems, solutions and services across departments and field offices.



Responsibilities



User support and Systems maintenance

Ensure that computers and other ICT facilities in CMMB Kenya are in good working condition and the users are given support whenever required.

Initiate and support processes for formulating Information and Communication Technology policies, and procedures at CMMB Kenya, and monitor implementation.

Continually assess ICT needs at CMMB Kenya and develop appropriate plans and budgets for addressing gaps

Provide technical guidance in the procurement of ICT hardware and software.

Provide training, advice and technical support to CMMB staff on proper usage and handling of ICT facilities

Rationalize and harmonize diverse data sets to ensure an integrated database system for CMMB Kenya and all users, including interconnectivity of workstations

Install and maintain CMMB Kenya local and wide area systems and services including installation and configuring of software applications, and data and systems security

Carry out software design and development as appropriate

Perform regular system upgrades.

Organize for the appropriate servicing and maintenance of CMMB Kenya ICT facilities

Troubleshoot system failures or bugs and provide solutions to restore functionality.

Keep records of repairs and fixes for future reference.

Provide technical support to programmes and stakeholders to effectively utilize CMMB ICT infrastructure

Monitor progress of work plan implementation, identify issues (technical and coordination), and offer solutions.

Support CMMB field offices with ICT issues

Set up hardware and install and configure software and drivers

Maintain and track all CMMB Kenya IT Assets and Contacts

Database administration:

Provide documentation for CMMB programmes and custom listing of data condition and availability at CMMB

Provide ICT support in the development and maintenance of the CMMB databases, website and intranet

Support the M&E function like Data entry and generation of reports and to maintain an up to date Resource Centre;

Produce CMMB communication materials and formatting of standard organization E-Documents

Take a leading role in Electronic Branding and Marketing of CMMB programs and other activities including the creation and managing of CMMB-Kenya Facebook account, Twitter, etc

Ensure each department back-ups and shared drives are secure and promptly effected

Perform other relevant duties as may be assigned by Management

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in IT, Computer Science, or Software Engineering

IT certification

5 - 3 years’ experience in related field preferably in INGO.

Strong technical skills in network system administration and user support

In-depth knowledge of networks, software and ICT equipment

Basic programming skills

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to prioritize and ensure timely completion of short and long-term projects with minimum supervision

Vacancy: Monitoring & Evaluation Officer





Location: Nairobi, Kenya





CMMB Kenya is seeking a suitable candidate for the position of Monitoring & Evaluation Officer.





The Position: Under the leadership of the Country Director, the M&E Officer will develop and implement the monitoring and evaluation framework ensuring high quality and timely inputs.





He/she will also ensure that CMMB programme and projects maintain its strategic vision and that its activities result in the achievement of intended results through designing, planning, managing and analyzing projects to ensure cost effective and timely delivery.



Responsibilities

Implement monitoring and evaluation systems and tools for the ongoing review of projects in the CMMB implementation region, using approved indicators and targets, to measure progress and make recommendations for improvement.

Ensure harmonization of monitoring and evaluation system and tools with the Ministry of Health and global monitoring and evaluation system and tools.

Work with project sites to introduce and implement information systems to ensure proper and accurate collection of performance data from the implementing projects including data capture, analysis, and utilization and archiving.

Build the capacity of the project teams and support them to effectively introduce and maintain the information systems. This includes conducting training and mentorship sessions and evaluation of workshops.

Together with the program managers, facilitate/support CMMB staff in the revision of site-specific work plans and strategies.

Support regular data collection by ensuring all points of contact are clear on deadlines and reporting requirements.

Preparing project reports as per the donor/government requirements, including responding to data audits and inquiries from the donor.

Compile appropriate and disaggregated data and write narrative reports for submissions for website, annual reports, donor reports, other briefings and/or policy documents as required.

Support implementation of baseline and other surveys, such as project reviews, and mid-term and end-of-project reviews.

Build and maintain positive relationships with all members of staff, and contacts within and outside the region.

Participate in M&E national working groups as directed by the Country Director.

Contribute to proposal writing and quality assurance of log-frames and M&E in proposals.

Communicate regularly with CMMB headquarters through the Country Director to ensure programmatic compliance, in conjunction with M&E and finance departments.

Qualifications and Experience:

University degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics, Social sciences or related field. A postgraduate course/certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation.

At least 5 years of experience in the design and implementation of M&E/MIS in development projects implemented by national/international NGOs/ Government.

Experience in designing tools and strategies for data collection, analysis and production of reports;

Proven ICT skills, especially in the development of MIS software using database software;

Expertise in analysing data using statistical software;

Experience in project management life cycle including proposal writing.

Strong training and facilitation skills.

Demonstrable leadership and managerial skills including ability to be a team player.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

He/she should be organized, hardworking and personable.

How to apply





hrkenya@cmmb.org indicating position applied for on the subject line by 30th June 2017. Interested applicants should submit their application together with resume/CV toindicating position applied for on the subject line by 30th June 2017.





Include telephone and email contacts of 3 references and your daytime telephone/cellphone contact.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.