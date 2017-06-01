NGO Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - Busara Center

Busara Center for Behavioral Economics



Senior Accountant



Nairobi County, Kenya



Finance and Accounting



POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.





In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region.





We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.



The Senior Accountant (SA) oversees general accounting operations in our Nairobi office by controlling and verifying Busara’s financial transactions.





The SA supervises the Accounts Payable Officer and other accounting staff to track and evaluate day to day activities.





Additionally, the SA is responsible for continually assessing Busara’s financial status by developing and implementing systems for collecting, analyzing, verifying, and reporting financial information.



The SA will be responsible for reconciling account balances and bank statements, maintaining general ledger, and preparing end month close.





The ideal SA will be proactive and communicative, have excellent analytical skills, possess thorough knowledge of accounting principles, and will be 100% keen on ensuring the accuracy of all financial transactions.



CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Supervise the Accounts Payable Clerk and any additional Nairobi accounting staff, including Bookkeepers

Manage and oversee all accounting operations in Nairobi based on accounting principles, including:

End month, quarter, and financial year close, Accounts payable and receivable, Cash receipts, General ledger, Payroll and utilities, Treasury and budgeting, Cash forecasting, Revenue and expenditure variance analysis, Capital assets reconciliations, Check runs, and Fixed assets activity.

Compute Kenyan taxes and prepare tax returns, balance sheets, profit and loss statements, etc. for the Kenya branch

Produce error-free accounting reports and present their results

Analyze financial information and summarize Busara’s financial status

Spot errors and suggest ways to improve efficiency and spending

Review and recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures

Participate in financial standards setting and in forecast process

Provide input into the Finance and Accounting department’s goal setting process

Direct internal and external audits to ensure compliance

Improve systems and procedures and initiate corrective actions

Assign projects and direct staff to ensure compliance and accuracy of all Busara accounts

Develop periodic reports for management

Audit financial transactions and document accounting control procedures

Keep information confidential and secure with random database backups

Keep up with financial policies, regulation and legislation in Kenya

CORE REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field

Experience managing accounting or finance staff in Kenya or the East Africa region

Relevant accounting certification (CPA(K)

Strong interpersonal skills, as well as excellent written and verbal communication

Self motivated, with a desire for continual learning

Thorough knowledge of accounting procedures

Experience with general ledger functions and the month end and year end close process

Hands on experience with accounting software packages, preferably NetSuite

Accuracy and attention to detail

Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills

Positive working attitude, with a focus on results

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel (with the ability to work with lookups and pivot tables)

Benefits

Competitive salary and health insurance

Dynamic work environment with opportunity for growth

How to Apply



CLICK HERE to apply online to apply online





Freelance Graphic Designer



Nairobi County, Kenya



Communications



INTRODUCTION: The Busara Center for Behavioral Economics is a research and advisory firm that uses the latest state-of-the-art advances in experimentation, data science and behavioral science in pursuit of poverty alleviation.





Busara is a US 501(c)3 organization with headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and active project presence across Africa. Busara works with academics, policy makers, and private companies across all sectors.



As Busara grows, we seek to develop a prequalified list of freelance graphic designers (or graphic design firms) to support our needs for web, print, and presentation collateral for internal and client-facing use.





Graphic designers chosen will be added to our prequalified vendor list and be contracted for freelance work on a project-by-project basis.





The graphic designers are expected to work across multi-disciplines as well as with multiple teams to develop a consistent brand experience for Busara, as well as create new design and communications for future initiatives at Busara.



SCOPE OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

Below are some examples of the kind of projects that a graphic designer may develop for Busara:



Solidify and enhance the Busara Brand

Work with Busara’s communication team and management to create a cohesive and compelling Busara brand

Develop a brand book and style guide for collateral at Busara

Re-design website, business cards, and client collateral

Create templates for documents, presentations and reports

Use data-driven rigorous evidence in design process

Work closely with our Programming team to ensure brand consistency for our internal systems.

Lead design on new Busara initiatives

Lead the design of new initiatives and events at Busara. Examples include Busara-hosted conferences & workshops and policy/research series

Create branding, collateral, and handouts/giveaways (as necessary)

Prepare typesetting and develop infographics and layout for publication

Support project work for external clients

Work closely with project teams and behavioral experts on an ad-hoc basis to develop graphics, presentations, and user interfaces

Create and iterate web / application mockups integrating behavioral insights from Busara’s team

Contribute to design-thinking and user-centered design during scoping / qualitative phases of project work

Develop integrated user-interfaces and user-experiences with Busara’s team

CORE REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to quickly understand Busara’s business and organizational culture and how to use communications, testing and design to support that culture.

Proven ability to work well with diverse teams, under tight deadlines

Collaborative approach to design, receptive to input in the creative process

Clear, proactive communication, and ability to set expectations for timeline and scope of work

Experience with Adobe Creative and Microsoft Office suite

Experience designing for print, web, and presentation

Experience with user-centered design principles

HOW TO APPLY:



Interested applicants should send their CV (optional), portfolio of work, two references, and indicative rates (hourly or for past projects) on the application page HERE . Interested applicants should send their CV (optional), portfolio of work, two references, and indicative rates (hourly or for past projects) on the application page





Global Finance and Accounting Manager



Nairobi County, Kenya



Finance and Accounting



POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.





In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region.





We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.



The Global Finance and Accounting Manager oversees Busara’s financial and management accounting, including regulatory reporting and global financial projections and analysis.





Based in our main office in Nairobi, the Manager will set and oversee the strategic direction and daily activities of the Finance and Accounting team, which involves managing the Finance and Accounting office in Nairobi, as well as overseeing finance and accounting in our US and Kampala offices.



The Manager will take on a driving role with respect to Busara’s financial policies, keeping up with relevant regulatory changes in all markets where Busara has a presence.





We are looking for a high-capacity, action-oriented individual who has finance experience, understands US accounting practices and nonprofit reporting requirements (990s, etc.), is hands-on, invests in team development, and is keen to capitalize on his/her experience to help Busara continue to build and grow high-performing organization.



CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage the Finance and Accounting team to oversee day to day accounting, invoicing, cash management, internal financial reporting, and any necessary donor reporting across the all areas where Busara works

Prepare regular financial reports and projections for Busara senior management

Contribute to building and monitoring the annual organizational and Operations budget

Ensure strict controls and the smooth flow of funds for Busara’s many projects in the field in Kenya, Uganda, and in other African countries where Busara works

Coordinate the work of the Finance and Accounting team to ensure timely and accurate reporting to management, project teams, and the Board of Directors

Continually review financial and accounting practices and procedures for better efficiency and risk reduction

Identify and proactively raise potential issues or opportunities for improvement in accounting practices, financial processes, and controls, working with Busara senior management to address or implement solutions

Responsible for ensuring compliance with relevant statutory requirements and standards in Kenya and other African markets where Busara works

Provide actionable budget guidance and financial planning advice to project teams, starting from the proposal stage, and including budget monitoring and project closeout

Oversee design and implementation of accessible, actionable training to project staff on relevant Finance and Accounting policies

Update and oversee Busara’s Accounts Receivable process and policies

When Busara opens an office in a new country, train Operations staff there on Finance and Accounting, continually monitoring compliance with our policies and practices

Build a system to ensure consistent application of Busara’s Finance and Accounting policies throughout all projects, taking into consideration any relevant donor or client requirements

Regularly liaise with Busara senior management to monitor spend against budget, assess risk areas, and continually grow and refine the organization’s finance function

Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls

Proactively develop Busara’s financial forecast analysis to assist in areas such as management of currency risk, cost allocation rates, etc.

CORE REQUIREMENTS

An advanced degree in business, economics, finance, or a related field (MBA and/or CPA qualification)

Deep knowledge of standard accounting principles (GAAP, IFRS, etc.)

5+ years of experience in accounting, auditing, and/or financial services

Prior professional experience in East Africa preferable

Experience managing a small team

Advanced working knowledge of NetSuite accounting software (or extensive experience with a similar system)

Financial modeling experience

Ability to effectively communicate and project financial policies to other staff

Ability to aggressively anticipate workload and issues, in order to prioritize team workflow and deliverables

Positive working attitude, with a focus on results

Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality and integrity of accounting information

Strong experience in financial analysis and building projections, with advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel (with the ability to work with lookups and pivot tables)

Strong interpersonal skills, as well as excellent written and verbal communication

Self motivated, with a desire for continual learning

Benefits

Competitive salary and health insurance

Dynamic work environment with opportunity for growth

How to Apply



CLICK HERE to apply online to apply online





Accounts Receivable Clerk and Bookkeeper



Nairobi County, Kenya



Finance and Accounting



POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.





In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region. We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.



Busara has dozens of clients across the private sector, NGO, and academic realms.





The Accounts Receivable Clerk and Bookkeeper is the primary driver of Busara’s Accounts Receivable function in Kenya, the US, and any other locations where Busara receives funds.





The Accounts Receivable Clerk and Bookkeeper is responsible for keeping up to date records of all pending and paid disbursements from clients, ensuring that clients are invoiced on time and reminded of late payments, and ensuring that all payments are received in the correct account and according to contract, without additional deductions for foreign exchange or transfer fees.



The Clerk is also responsible for additional bookkeeping duties as directed by the Senior Accountant. The ideal Clerk has accounting experience, is a proactive communicator, and has a high level of attention to detail.



CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Maintain an up to date record of all accounts receivable that is continually accessible to the Senior Accountant and senior management

Continually liaise with the US-based part time accountant to stay up to date on funds received

Process incoming payments in compliance with Busara’s financial policies and procedures

Perform day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivable data

Review all client contracts before they are sent out

Maintain excellent records of all client contracts and amendments

Prepare bills and invoices in line with Busara’s financial policies and guidelines

Reconcile the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for and properly posted

Verify discrepancies by and resolve clients’ billing issues in a timely manner

Facilitate payment of invoices due by sending bill reminders and contacting clients, or other organisationally approved officers to follow up

Reporting on accounts receivable status on a monthly basis (and as needed by senior management)

Coordinate with the Senior Accountant and Global Finance and Accounting Manager on the cash projection process

Produce weekly and monthly Accounts Receivable reports

As requested by the Senior Accountant, perform additional Bookkeeping or filing duties to support the Finance and Accounting team

Coordinate and respond to accounts receivable inquiries, clarifications, or requests from project teams

CORE REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field

CPA (K), ACCA or equivalent professional qualification

Accounts Receivable experience preferred

Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality and integrity of accounting information

Prior experience with client contracts preferred

Experience making journal entries in accounting software

Excellent written communication

High level of attention to detail

Thorough knowledge of relevant accounting procedures

Accuracy and attention to detail

Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills

Positive working attitude, with a focus on results

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel (with the ability to work with lookups and pivot tables)

BENEFITS

Competitive salary and health insurance

Dynamic work environment with opportunity for growth

How to Apply



CLICK HERE to apply online to apply online





Communications and Design Director



Nairobi County, Kenya



Communications



POSITION SUMMARY: The Communications and Design Directors support Busara's growing global team from its headquarters in Kenya.





This is a strategic level position that cuts across Busara with a focus on building a world-class communications department and disseminating policy, research, and intervention design both to the external community, as well as within the Busara team.



At Busara, communications serves multiple traditional and non-traditional functions. Thus, Communications and Design Directors must have expertise across multiple domains of communications; from PR, marketing, and outreach, to internal communications, knowledge management, and behavioral design.



Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines. From highly academic lab experiments for world-class universities, to strategic consulting for pan-African telecoms, the communications work at Busara must be as flexible and far reaching as our work.



As an organization that prizes rigor in all the work that we do, the communications strategy should embody the same discipline and use of data that we use in our client-centered work. That means using the latest research from behavioral science and optimizing our communication strategy through rigorous testing should occur wherever possible.



Furthermore, Busara uses good design as good communication. One of the key functions of our Communications and Design Directors is the ability to advise, inform and design behavioral interventions to support our project work.



The Communications and Design Directors will be integral to building the communications division at Busara, thus a self-starter with experience in management positions or previous experience building teams will be essential for this role.



Our Communications and Design Directors report to the VP of Communications. Note, the role of VP of Communications is currently being filled by the Chief Strategy Officer.



CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead the overall development and execution of a communications strategy, with the support of the VP of Communications.

Harmonize communications initiatives to support the other organizational divisions.

Develop and coordinate a consistent Busara brand, both externally and internally.

Contribute to the overall strategic goals and planning at Busara, with a particular emphasis on Communications and Design.

Use Communications and Design to drive growth at Busara.

Furthermore Communications and Design Directors should have expertise across at least two of the following sub-divisions within communications.





For each of these sub-divisions, the core responsibilities are as follows:



Policy and Outreach

Build and implement a policy and outreach strategy, whose goal is to disseminate Busara’s research and advisory work and establish Busara as an intellectual leader in behavioral science.

Develop a core strategy for outreach and engagement, including publishing a white paper series, ensuring our attendance/participation at conferences and events, and using social media and website as a tool for outreach.

Oversee public relations functions and coordinate PR initiatives both at the local level as well as the international level.

Internal Communications and Knowledge Management

Lead the development of a knowledge management system to ensure transparent and efficient communication across project teams.

Lead trainings on the organization’s brand and vision

Organize and create best practices guides around common learnings across project for both internal sharing and external dissemination.

Lead the design of our communications collateral, including pitch decks, 1-pagers, internal memos, interactive dashboards, and business cards. Enforce common design standards across all organizational outputs.

Behavioral Design

Lead design capability at Busara, using best practices design including UI/UX, and user-centered design.

Support project teams in developing creative and sustainable behaviorally-focused interventions for clients.

Lead internal testing at Busara, running embedded interventions for internal initiatives across divisions (i.e. Operations and People)

Create budgets for communications and outreach activities.

CORE REQUIREMENTS:

Deep understanding of Busara’s business and organizational culture and how to use communications and design to support that culture.

Ability to work with and inspire people from a variety of cultures, backgrounds, and experiences.

Experience leading teams, with a particular focus on communications, social media, policy outreach and design.

History of contributing strategically to organizations at the highest level, with an emphasis on communications and design.

Use of data and state-of-the-art research in developing communications and design initiatives.

Live and work from our Nairobi, Kenya office.

3+ years experience in communications, policy outreach, PR, marketing, design or a related field.

A Degree in Public Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Mass Communication, International Relations. Preferably Master’s degree in Communications, Marketing, Public Relations or relevant field.

BENEFITS:

A quickly growing, dynamic work environment

Full health benefits

Competitive renumeration package with travel benefits

Professional development budget

How to Apply



CLICK HERE to apply online to apply online





Human Resources Assistant



Nairobi County, Kenya



Human Resources



POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.





In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region.





We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.



The Human Resource Assistant will report to the HR Manager and will work alongside other members of the Human Resource department.





The HR Assistant will support Busara’s operations by providing efficient and effective HR services.





You will be responsible for assisting in management of the full HR cycle that includes recruitment, staff on-boarding, employee relations, staff benefits & payroll, performance appraisal,staff database management, staff training and development.





The position will work to ensure that HR systems are implemented in compliance with Kenyan Employment Act and according to Busara’s HR policies and procedures.





CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate staff recruitment and selection process in order to ensure a timely organized and comprehensive procedure is used to hire staff

Provide administrative support during the recruitment process including, preparation of job adverts, circulation

Participate in the on-boarding/orientation process

Assist in processing of payroll for all staff.

Ensure appropriate leave authorization and administration as per policy

Leave/Sick Day/Holiday Monitoring

Update the senior management on all staff contract status and advice as needed

Ensure that all staff have current/valid contracts on file

Responsible for personal staff files and data

Ensure workmen compensation records are kept up to date and that the Insurance Broker is informed of any changes

Provide information and assistance to staff, supervisors and advise on human resource and work related issues

Assisting with the development, communication, and on-going maintenance of employee policies

Support the HR manager and operations department

Any other duty that maybe assigned by your supervisor

CORE REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Human Resource Management or Business Administration or relevant field and a Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management will be an advantage

Good interpersonal and people management skills, computer literacy

Be a registered member of IHRM

Attention to detail

One year experience in the same field

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

A good team player

Excellent communication and listening skills including highly effective multi-tasking skills with ability to coordinate and prioritize workload.

Benefits

Competitive salary and health insurance

Dynamic work environment with opportunity for growth

How to Apply



CLICK HERE to apply online to apply online





Admin and Compliance Officer



Nairobi County, Kenya



Finance and Accounting



POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.





In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region.





We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.



The Admin and Compliance Officer ensures that every piece of documentation submitted in support of any financial transaction at Busara is fully compliant with Busara’s internal policies, the policies of specific partners, and any relevant regulations before the transaction is approved. No contract or receipt is processed without intense scrutiny by the Officer.





The Officer also conducts random internal audits and meticulously maintains paper and electronic records of all Busara’s key documents.



The Officer is the primary person responsible for ensuring that all documentation that substantiates any transaction is complete and in order, ensuring that no illegitimate documents pass through his/her desk without being sent back for rectification.





The ideal Officer has an extremely keen eye for detail and is comfortable pointing out errors or gaps in reporting to anyone within the organization, including senior management.



CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Maintain strict compliance to organizational policies, procedures, and internal controls, with an emphasis on finance and accounting

Prior to budgetary approval or payment, review every receipt or contract submitted by any member of staff for compliance with Busara’s policies

Reject any non-compliant requests and clearly communicate to staff in order to allow them to rectify the problem and provide additional documentation if possible

Maintain extremely organized files of all the organization’s key documents, including supplier contracts, legal registrations, insurance policies, and business licences for all Busara offices, making them accessible to senior management at all times

Prepare, update, monitor and report on a regional organizational tracker for regular reporting requirements and renewals.

Whenever projects have additional funder requirements, ensure all project funds are compliant with both Busara’s and the funder’s policies

Develop, document, and communicate standards and procedures to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of the Compliance function at Busara

As requested, prepare due diligence or organizational questionnaires for specific funders or partners who require additional information about Busara

In partnership with senior management, conduct periodic internal audits of project or organizational funds, ensuring that they are not diverted from their approved purpose

Prepare monthly, quarterly, and yearly compliance reports for senior management

CORE REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, or a related field

Prior experience in a nonprofit or NGO setting preferred

Meticulous attention to detail

Desire to meticulously maintain electronic and paper files

Good written and verbal communication

Ability to effectively manage workflow

Financial modeling experience

Ability to effectively communicate and project financial policies to other staff

Ability to aggressively anticipate workload and issues, in order to prioritize team workflow and deliverables

Positive working attitude, with a focus on results

Self motivated, with a desire for continual learning

BENEFITS

Competitive salary and health insurance

Dynamic work environment with opportunity for growth

How to Apply



CLICK HERE to apply online to apply online





Team Assistant



Nairobi County, Kenya



Admin



Introduction: The Busara Center for Behavioral Economics is seeking qualified individuals for the position of Team Assistant.





This person will serve as the primary support and liaison for the senior teams, as well as ensuring the smooth execution of any operational, logistical or administrative needs for the Directors.

Responsibilities:



Administrative Support

Maintain up-to-date project files (both paper and electronic) and retrieve data from various sources;

Co-ordinate with other international offices, and liaise frequently with team members both in Uganda, US and in the Nairobi office;

Track and report on appropriate aspects of the Team’s operational activities;

Co-ordinate time management and schedules, taking current and future priorities into account, anticipate and monitor changes, and communicate the information;

Track assigned tasks/project steps/ timetables using modern office management technologies, coordinate with relevant staff, provide assistance and/or information on project-related matters;

Solve non-routine problems creatively and resourcefully;

Maintaining and replenishing office inventory & supplies;

Serve as a backup to other staff and Assistants on project and administrative tasks;

Communication Support

Draft correspondence (standard letters, memos, faxes, etc.) conforming to the Organization’s regional standards, using proper grammar, punctuation and style and proofread materials;

Draft minutes of meetings and provide assistance in editing large documents;

Coordination of information flow in the office and dissemination of communication to the teams;

Review and screen incoming correspondence for the Directors’ and prioritize documents according to action required.

Logistical Support

Assists in preparation and logistical planning for various events, e.g. conferences, workshops, etc.;

Make arrangements for official travel of the Directors and other team members; prepare travel requests, hotel reservations, visas, tickets, DSA, taxis etc.

Offer travel related support for external visitors to the Kenya Office and around the International offices.

Requirements



Qualifications:

A University degree in Business Administration or equivalent

An unhealthy obsession for organization and structures

Excruciating attention to detail and eye for proofreading

Very strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationship with staff, board members, external partners, and clients

Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion, be adaptable to various competing demands, and demonstrate the highest level of customer / client services and response

Ability to manage and cope with stressful situations

Prompt, present, and around the clock availability during high stress periods.

Ability to read and respond to office moods and temperaments.

Ability to direct and manage a team of your peers as well as effectively manage up.

Innate ability to solve problems and provide practical solutions

Advanced MS Office Experience

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Benefits

Competitive salary and benefits

Energetic, fast-paced work environment

Opportunities for rapid growth

How to Apply