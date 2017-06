NGO Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - Busara Center

This is a strategic level position that cuts across Busara with a focus on building a world-class communications department and disseminating policy, research, and intervention design both to the external community, as well as within the Busara team.At Busara, communications serves multiple traditional and non-traditional functions. Thus, Communications and Design Directors must have expertise across multiple domains of communications; from PR, marketing, and outreach, to internal communications, knowledge management, and behavioral design.Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines. From highly academic lab experiments for world-class universities, to strategic consulting for pan-African telecoms, the communications work at Busara must be as flexible and far reaching as our work.As an organization that prizes rigor in all the work that we do, the communications strategy should embody the same discipline and use of data that we use in our client-centered work. That means using the latest research from behavioral science and optimizing our communication strategy through rigorous testing should occur wherever possible.Furthermore, Busara uses good design as good communication. One of the key functions of our Communications and Design Directors is the ability to advise, inform and design behavioral interventions to support our project work.The Communications and Design Directors will be integral to building the communications division at Busara, thus a self-starter with experience in management positions or previous experience building teams will be essential for this role.Our Communications and Design Directors report to the VP of Communications. Note, the role of VP of Communications is currently being filled by the Chief Strategy Officer.