NGO Jobs in Nairobi Kenya - Busara Center

Senior Accountant
Nairobi County, Kenya
Finance and Accounting
POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.
In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region.
We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.
The SA supervises the Accounts Payable Officer and other accounting staff to track and evaluate day to day activities.
Additionally, the SA is responsible for continually assessing Busara’s financial status by developing and implementing systems for collecting, analyzing, verifying, and reporting financial information.
The SA will be responsible for reconciling account balances and bank statements, maintaining general ledger, and preparing end month close.
The ideal SA will be proactive and communicative, have excellent analytical skills, possess thorough knowledge of accounting principles, and will be 100% keen on ensuring the accuracy of all financial transactions.
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
- Supervise the
Accounts Payable Clerk and any additional Nairobi accounting staff,
including Bookkeepers
- Manage and oversee
all accounting operations in Nairobi based on accounting principles,
including:
- End month, quarter,
and financial year close,
- Accounts payable
and receivable,
- Cash receipts,
- General ledger,
- Payroll and
utilities,
- Treasury and
budgeting,
- Cash forecasting,
- Revenue and
expenditure variance analysis,
- Capital assets
reconciliations,
- Check runs, and
- Fixed assets
activity.
- Compute Kenyan
taxes and prepare tax returns, balance sheets, profit and loss statements,
etc. for the Kenya branch
- Produce error-free
accounting reports and present their results
- Analyze financial
information and summarize Busara’s financial status
- Spot errors and
suggest ways to improve efficiency and spending
- Review and
recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures
- Participate in
financial standards setting and in forecast process
- Provide input into
the Finance and Accounting department’s goal setting process
- Direct internal and
external audits to ensure compliance
- Improve systems and
procedures and initiate corrective actions
- Assign projects and
direct staff to ensure compliance and accuracy of all Busara accounts
- Develop periodic
reports for management
- Audit financial
transactions and document accounting control procedures
- Keep information
confidential and secure with random database backups
- Keep up with
financial policies, regulation and legislation in Kenya
CORE REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in
Accounting, Finance, or a related field
- Experience managing
accounting or finance staff in Kenya or the East Africa region
- Relevant accounting
certification (CPA(K)
- Strong
interpersonal skills, as well as excellent written and verbal
communication
- Self motivated, with
a desire for continual learning
- Thorough knowledge
of accounting procedures
- Experience with
general ledger functions and the month end and year end close process
- Hands on experience
with accounting software packages, preferably NetSuite
- Accuracy and attention
to detail
- Aptitude for
numbers and quantitative skills
- Positive working
attitude, with a focus on results
- Advanced
proficiency in Microsoft Excel (with the ability to work with lookups and
pivot tables)
Benefits
- Competitive salary
and health insurance
- Dynamic work
environment with opportunity for growth
Freelance Graphic Designer
Communications
INTRODUCTION:The Busara Center for Behavioral Economics is a research and advisory firm that uses the latest state-of-the-art advances in experimentation, data science and behavioral science in pursuit of poverty alleviation.
Busara is a US 501(c)3 organization with headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and active project presence across Africa. Busara works with academics, policy makers, and private companies across all sectors.
As Busara grows, we seek to develop a prequalified list of freelance graphic designers (or graphic design firms) to support our needs for web, print, and presentation collateral for internal and client-facing use.
Graphic designers chosen will be added to our prequalified vendor list and be contracted for freelance work on a project-by-project basis.
The graphic designers are expected to work across multi-disciplines as well as with multiple teams to develop a consistent brand experience for Busara, as well as create new design and communications for future initiatives at Busara.
SCOPE OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
Below are some examples of the kind of projects that a graphic designer may develop for Busara:
Solidify and enhance the Busara Brand
- Work with Busara’s
communication team and management to create a cohesive and compelling
Busara brand
- Develop a brand
book and style guide for collateral at Busara
- Re-design website,
business cards, and client collateral
- Create templates
for documents, presentations and reports
- Use data-driven
rigorous evidence in design process
- Work closely with
our Programming team to ensure brand consistency for our internal systems.
Lead design on new Busara initiatives
- Lead the design of
new initiatives and events at Busara. Examples include Busara-hosted
conferences & workshops and policy/research series
- Create branding,
collateral, and handouts/giveaways (as necessary)
- Prepare typesetting
and develop infographics and layout for publication
Support project work for external clients
- Work closely with
project teams and behavioral experts on an ad-hoc basis to develop
graphics, presentations, and user interfaces
- Create and iterate
web / application mockups integrating behavioral insights from Busara’s
team
- Contribute to
design-thinking and user-centered design during scoping / qualitative
phases of project work
- Develop integrated
user-interfaces and user-experiences with Busara’s team
CORE REQUIREMENTS:
- Ability to quickly
understand Busara’s business and organizational culture and how to use
communications, testing and design to support that culture.
- Proven ability to
work well with diverse teams, under tight deadlines
- Collaborative
approach to design, receptive to input in the creative process
- Clear, proactive
communication, and ability to set expectations for timeline and scope of
work
- Experience with
Adobe Creative and Microsoft Office suite
- Experience
designing for print, web, and presentation
- Experience with
user-centered design principles
HOW TO APPLY:
Interested applicants should send their CV (optional), portfolio of work, two references, and indicative rates (hourly or for past projects) on the application page HERE.
Interested applicants should send their CV (optional), portfolio of work, two references, and indicative rates (hourly or for past projects) on the application page HERE.
Global Finance and Accounting Manager
Finance and Accounting
POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.
In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region.
We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.
The Global Finance and Accounting Manager oversees Busara’s financial and management accounting, including regulatory reporting and global financial projections and analysis.
Based in our main office in Nairobi, the Manager will set and oversee the strategic direction and daily activities of the Finance and Accounting team, which involves managing the Finance and Accounting office in Nairobi, as well as overseeing finance and accounting in our US and Kampala offices.
The Manager will take on a driving role with respect to Busara’s financial policies, keeping up with relevant regulatory changes in all markets where Busara has a presence.
We are looking for a high-capacity, action-oriented individual who has finance experience, understands US accounting practices and nonprofit reporting requirements (990s, etc.), is hands-on, invests in team development, and is keen to capitalize on his/her experience to help Busara continue to build and grow high-performing organization.
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
- Manage the Finance
and Accounting team to oversee day to day accounting, invoicing, cash management,
internal financial reporting, and any necessary donor reporting across the
all areas where Busara works
- Prepare regular
financial reports and projections for Busara senior management
- Contribute to
building and monitoring the annual organizational and Operations budget
- Ensure strict
controls and the smooth flow of funds for Busara’s many projects in the
field in Kenya, Uganda, and in other African countries where Busara works
- Coordinate the work
of the Finance and Accounting team to ensure timely and accurate reporting
to management, project teams, and the Board of Directors
- Continually review
financial and accounting practices and procedures for better efficiency
and risk reduction
- Identify and
proactively raise potential issues or opportunities for improvement in
accounting practices, financial processes, and controls, working with
Busara senior management to address or implement solutions
- Responsible for
ensuring compliance with relevant statutory requirements and standards in
Kenya and other African markets where Busara works
- Provide actionable
budget guidance and financial planning advice to project teams, starting
from the proposal stage, and including budget monitoring and project
closeout
- Oversee design and
implementation of accessible, actionable training to project staff on
relevant Finance and Accounting policies
- Update and oversee
Busara’s Accounts Receivable process and policies
- When Busara opens
an office in a new country, train Operations staff there on Finance and
Accounting, continually monitoring compliance with our policies and
practices
- Build a system to
ensure consistent application of Busara’s Finance and Accounting policies
throughout all projects, taking into consideration any relevant donor or
client requirements
- Regularly liaise
with Busara senior management to monitor spend against budget, assess risk
areas, and continually grow and refine the organization’s finance function
- Develop and
document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and
strengthen internal controls
- Proactively develop
Busara’s financial forecast analysis to assist in areas such as management
of currency risk, cost allocation rates, etc.
CORE REQUIREMENTS
- An advanced degree
in business, economics, finance, or a related field (MBA and/or CPA qualification)
- Deep knowledge of
standard accounting principles (GAAP, IFRS, etc.)
- 5+ years of
experience in accounting, auditing, and/or financial services
- Prior professional
experience in East Africa preferable
- Experience managing
a small team
- Advanced working
knowledge of NetSuite accounting software (or extensive experience with a
similar system)
- Financial modeling
experience
- Ability to
effectively communicate and project financial policies to other staff
- Ability to
aggressively anticipate workload and issues, in order to prioritize team
workflow and deliverables
- Positive working
attitude, with a focus on results
- Ability to maintain
a high level of confidentiality and integrity of accounting information
- Strong experience
in financial analysis and building projections, with advanced proficiency
in Microsoft Excel (with the ability to work with lookups and pivot
tables)
- Strong
interpersonal skills, as well as excellent written and verbal
communication
- Self motivated,
with a desire for continual learning
Benefits
- Competitive salary
and health insurance
- Dynamic work
environment with opportunity for growth
Accounts Receivable Clerk and Bookkeeper
Finance and Accounting
POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.
In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region. We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.
Busara has dozens of clients across the private sector, NGO, and academic realms.
The Accounts Receivable Clerk and Bookkeeper is the primary driver of Busara’s Accounts Receivable function in Kenya, the US, and any other locations where Busara receives funds.
The Accounts Receivable Clerk and Bookkeeper is responsible for keeping up to date records of all pending and paid disbursements from clients, ensuring that clients are invoiced on time and reminded of late payments, and ensuring that all payments are received in the correct account and according to contract, without additional deductions for foreign exchange or transfer fees.
The Clerk is also responsible for additional bookkeeping duties as directed by the Senior Accountant. The ideal Clerk has accounting experience, is a proactive communicator, and has a high level of attention to detail.
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
- Maintain an up to
date record of all accounts receivable that is continually accessible to
the Senior Accountant and senior management
- Continually liaise
with the US-based part time accountant to stay up to date on funds
received
- Process incoming
payments in compliance with Busara’s financial policies and procedures
- Perform day to day
financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing,
posting and recording accounts receivable data
- Review all client
contracts before they are sent out
- Maintain excellent
records of all client contracts and amendments
- Prepare bills and
invoices in line with Busara’s financial policies and guidelines
- Reconcile the
accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for
and properly posted
- Verify
discrepancies by and resolve clients’ billing issues in a timely manner
- Facilitate payment
of invoices due by sending bill reminders and contacting clients, or other
organisationally approved officers to follow up
- Reporting on
accounts receivable status on a monthly basis (and as needed by senior
management)
- Coordinate with the
Senior Accountant and Global Finance and Accounting Manager on the cash
projection process
- Produce weekly and
monthly Accounts Receivable reports
- As requested by the
Senior Accountant, perform additional Bookkeeping or filing duties to
support the Finance and Accounting team
- Coordinate and
respond to accounts receivable inquiries, clarifications, or requests from
project teams
CORE REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in
Accounting, Finance, or a related field
- CPA (K), ACCA or
equivalent professional qualification
- Accounts Receivable
experience preferred
- Ability to maintain
a high level of confidentiality and integrity of accounting information
- Prior experience
with client contracts preferred
- Experience making
journal entries in accounting software
- Excellent written
communication
- High level of
attention to detail
- Thorough knowledge
of relevant accounting procedures
- Accuracy and
attention to detail
- Aptitude for
numbers and quantitative skills
- Positive working
attitude, with a focus on results
- Advanced
proficiency in Microsoft Excel (with the ability to work with lookups and
pivot tables)
BENEFITS
- Competitive salary
and health insurance
- Dynamic work
environment with opportunity for growth
Communications and Design Director
Nairobi County, Kenya
Communications
POSITION SUMMARY: The Communications and Design Directors support Busara’s growing global team from its headquarters in Kenya.
This is a strategic level position that cuts across Busara with a focus on building a world-class communications department and disseminating policy, research, and intervention design both to the external community, as well as within the Busara team.
At Busara, communications serves multiple traditional and non-traditional functions. Thus, Communications and Design Directors must have expertise across multiple domains of communications; from PR, marketing, and outreach, to internal communications, knowledge management, and behavioral design.
Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines. From highly academic lab experiments for world-class universities, to strategic consulting for pan-African telecoms, the communications work at Busara must be as flexible and far reaching as our work.
As an organization that prizes rigor in all the work that we do, the communications strategy should embody the same discipline and use of data that we use in our client-centered work. That means using the latest research from behavioral science and optimizing our communication strategy through rigorous testing should occur wherever possible.
Furthermore, Busara uses good design as good communication. One of the key functions of our Communications and Design Directors is the ability to advise, inform and design behavioral interventions to support our project work.
The Communications and Design Directors will be integral to building the communications division at Busara, thus a self-starter with experience in management positions or previous experience building teams will be essential for this role.
Our Communications and Design Directors report to the VP of Communications. Note, the role of VP of Communications is currently being filled by the Chief Strategy Officer.
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Lead the overall
development and execution of a communications strategy, with the support
of the VP of Communications.
- Harmonize
communications initiatives to support the other organizational divisions.
- Develop and coordinate
a consistent Busara brand, both externally and internally.
- Contribute to the
overall strategic goals and planning at Busara, with a particular emphasis
on Communications and Design.
- Use Communications
and Design to drive growth at Busara.
Furthermore Communications and Design Directors should have expertise across at least two of the following sub-divisions within communications.
For each of these sub-divisions, the core responsibilities are as follows:
Policy and Outreach
- Build and implement
a policy and outreach strategy, whose goal is to disseminate Busara’s
research and advisory work and establish Busara as an intellectual leader
in behavioral science.
- Develop a core
strategy for outreach and engagement, including publishing a white paper
series, ensuring our attendance/participation at conferences and events,
and using social media and website as a tool for outreach.
- Oversee public
relations functions and coordinate PR initiatives both at the local level
as well as the international level.
Internal Communications and Knowledge Management
- Lead the
development of a knowledge management system to ensure transparent and
efficient communication across project teams.
- Lead trainings on
the organization’s brand and vision
- Organize and create
best practices guides around common learnings across project for both
internal sharing and external dissemination.
- Lead the design of
our communications collateral, including pitch decks, 1-pagers, internal
memos, interactive dashboards, and business cards. Enforce common design
standards across all organizational outputs.
Behavioral Design
- Lead design
capability at Busara, using best practices design including UI/UX, and
user-centered design.
- Support project
teams in developing creative and sustainable behaviorally-focused
interventions for clients.
- Lead internal
testing at Busara, running embedded interventions for internal initiatives
across divisions (i.e. Operations and People)
- Create budgets for
communications and outreach activities.
CORE REQUIREMENTS:
- Deep understanding
of Busara’s business and organizational culture and how to use
communications and design to support that culture.
- Ability to work
with and inspire people from a variety of cultures, backgrounds, and
experiences.
- Experience leading
teams, with a particular focus on communications, social media, policy
outreach and design.
- History of
contributing strategically to organizations at the highest level, with an
emphasis on communications and design.
- Use of data and
state-of-the-art research in developing communications and design
initiatives.
- Live and work from
our Nairobi, Kenya office.
- 3+ years experience
in communications, policy outreach, PR, marketing, design or a related
field.
- A Degree in Public
Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Mass Communication,
International Relations. Preferably Master’s degree in Communications,
Marketing, Public Relations or relevant field.
BENEFITS:
- A quickly growing,
dynamic work environment
- Full health
benefits
- Competitive
renumeration package with travel benefits
- Professional
development budget
Human Resources Assistant
Human Resources
POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.
In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region.
We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.
The Human Resource Assistant will report to the HR Manager and will work alongside other members of the Human Resource department.
The HR Assistant will support Busara’s operations by providing efficient and effective HR services.
You will be responsible for assisting in management of the full HR cycle that includes recruitment, staff on-boarding, employee relations, staff benefits & payroll, performance appraisal,staff database management, staff training and development.
The position will work to ensure that HR systems are implemented in compliance with Kenyan Employment Act and according to Busara’s HR policies and procedures.
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
- Coordinate staff
recruitment and selection process in order to ensure a timely organized
and comprehensive procedure is used to hire staff
- Provide
administrative support during the recruitment process including,
preparation of job adverts, circulation
- Participate in the
on-boarding/orientation process
- Assist in
processing of payroll for all staff.
- Ensure appropriate
leave authorization and administration as per policy
- Leave/Sick
Day/Holiday Monitoring
- Update the senior
management on all staff contract status and advice as needed
- Ensure that all
staff have current/valid contracts on file
- Responsible for
personal staff files and data
- Ensure workmen
compensation records are kept up to date and that the Insurance Broker is
informed of any changes
- Provide information
and assistance to staff, supervisors and advise on human resource and work
related issues
- Assisting with the
development, communication, and on-going maintenance of employee policies
- Support the HR
manager and operations department
- Any other duty that
maybe assigned by your supervisor
CORE REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in Human
Resource Management or Business Administration or relevant field and a
Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management will be an advantage
- Good interpersonal
and people management skills, computer literacy
- Be a registered
member of IHRM
- Attention to detail
- One year experience
in the same field
- Ability to work
with minimal supervision.
- A good team player
- Excellent
communication and listening skills including highly effective
multi-tasking skills with ability to coordinate and prioritize workload.
Benefits
- Competitive salary
and health insurance
- Dynamic work
environment with opportunity for growth
Admin and Compliance Officer
Nairobi County, Kenya
Finance and Accounting
POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.
In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region.
We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.
The Admin and Compliance Officer ensures that every piece of documentation submitted in support of any financial transaction at Busara is fully compliant with Busara’s internal policies, the policies of specific partners, and any relevant regulations before the transaction is approved. No contract or receipt is processed without intense scrutiny by the Officer.
The Officer also conducts random internal audits and meticulously maintains paper and electronic records of all Busara’s key documents.
The Officer is the primary person responsible for ensuring that all documentation that substantiates any transaction is complete and in order, ensuring that no illegitimate documents pass through his/her desk without being sent back for rectification.
The ideal Officer has an extremely keen eye for detail and is comfortable pointing out errors or gaps in reporting to anyone within the organization, including senior management.
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
- Maintain strict
compliance to organizational policies, procedures, and internal controls,
with an emphasis on finance and accounting
- Prior to budgetary
approval or payment, review every receipt or contract submitted by any
member of staff for compliance with Busara’s policies
- Reject any
non-compliant requests and clearly communicate to staff in order to allow
them to rectify the problem and provide additional documentation if
possible
- Maintain extremely
organized files of all the organization’s key documents, including
supplier contracts, legal registrations, insurance policies, and business
licences for all Busara offices, making them accessible to senior
management at all times
- Prepare, update,
monitor and report on a regional organizational tracker for regular
reporting requirements and renewals.
- Whenever projects
have additional funder requirements, ensure all project funds are
compliant with both Busara’s and the funder’s policies
- Develop, document,
and communicate standards and procedures to ensure the effectiveness and
efficiency of the Compliance function at Busara
- As requested,
prepare due diligence or organizational questionnaires for specific
funders or partners who require additional information about Busara
- In partnership with
senior management, conduct periodic internal audits of project or
organizational funds, ensuring that they are not diverted from their
approved purpose
- Prepare monthly,
quarterly, and yearly compliance reports for senior management
CORE REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in Business
Administration, Accounting, or a related field
- Prior experience in
a nonprofit or NGO setting preferred
- Meticulous
attention to detail
- Desire to
meticulously maintain electronic and paper files
- Good written and
verbal communication
- Ability to
effectively manage workflow
- Financial modeling
experience
- Ability to
effectively communicate and project financial policies to other staff
- Ability to
aggressively anticipate workload and issues, in order to prioritize team
workflow and deliverables
- Positive working
attitude, with a focus on results
- Self motivated,
with a desire for continual learning
BENEFITS
- Competitive salary
and health insurance
- Dynamic work
environment with opportunity for growth
Senior Accountant
Nairobi County, Kenya
Finance and Accounting
POSITION SUMMARY: Busara is a behavioral science research and advisory organization that conducts projects across a wide range of sectors and disciplines, including financial inclusion, health, and governance.
In four years, we have grown from four people in our Nairobi office to over 100 across the region.
We are a US 501(c)3 nonprofit with our main operations in Kenya, a new office in Uganda, and active projects in Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana.
The Senior Accountant (SA) oversees general accounting operations in our Nairobi office by controlling and verifying Busara’s financial transactions.
The SA supervises the Accounts Payable Officer and other accounting staff to track and evaluate day to day activities.
Additionally, the SA is responsible for continually assessing Busara’s financial status by developing and implementing systems for collecting, analyzing, verifying, and reporting financial information.
The SA will be responsible for reconciling account balances and bank statements, maintaining general ledger, and preparing end month close.
The ideal SA will be proactive and communicative, have excellent analytical skills, possess thorough knowledge of accounting principles, and will be 100% keen on ensuring the accuracy of all financial transactions.
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES
- Supervise the
Accounts Payable Clerk and any additional Nairobi accounting staff,
including Bookkeepers
- Manage and oversee
all accounting operations in Nairobi based on accounting principles,
including:
- End month, quarter,
and financial year close,
- Accounts payable
and receivable,
- Cash receipts,
- General ledger,
- Payroll and
utilities,
- Treasury and
budgeting,
- Cash forecasting,
- Revenue and
expenditure variance analysis,
- Capital assets
reconciliations,
- Check runs, and
- Fixed assets
activity.
- Compute Kenyan
taxes and prepare tax returns, balance sheets, profit and loss statements,
etc. for the Kenya branch
- Produce error-free
accounting reports and present their results
- Analyze financial
information and summarize Busara’s financial status
- Spot errors and
suggest ways to improve efficiency and spending
- Review and
recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures
- Participate in
financial standards setting and in forecast process
- Provide input into
the Finance and Accounting department’s goal setting process
- Direct internal and
external audits to ensure compliance
- Improve systems and
procedures and initiate corrective actions
- Assign projects and
direct staff to ensure compliance and accuracy of all Busara accounts
- Develop periodic
reports for management
- Audit financial transactions
and document accounting control procedures
- Keep information
confidential and secure with random database backups
- Keep up with
financial policies, regulation and legislation in Kenya
CORE REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in
Accounting, Finance, or a related field
- Experience managing
accounting or finance staff in Kenya or the East Africa region
- Relevant accounting
certification (CPA(K))
- Strong
interpersonal skills, as well as excellent written and verbal
communication
- Self motivated,
with a desire for continual learning
- Thorough knowledge
of accounting procedures
- Experience with
general ledger functions and the month end and year end close process
- Hands on experience
with accounting software packages, preferably NetSuite
- Accuracy and
attention to detail
- Aptitude for
numbers and quantitative skills
- Positive working
attitude, with a focus on results
- Advanced
proficiency in Microsoft Excel (with the ability to work with lookups and
pivot tables)
Benefits
- Competitive salary
and health insurance
- Dynamic work
environment with opportunity for growth
Team Assistant
Nairobi County, Kenya
Admin
Introduction: The Busara Center for Behavioral Economics is seeking qualified individuals for the position of Team Assistant.
This person will serve as the primary support and liaison for the senior teams, as well as ensuring the smooth execution of any operational, logistical or administrative needs for the Directors.
Responsibilities:
Administrative Support
- Maintain up-to-date
project files (both paper and electronic) and retrieve data from various
sources;
- Co-ordinate with
other international offices, and liaise frequently with team members both
in Uganda, US and in the Nairobi office;
- Track and report on
appropriate aspects of the Team’s operational activities;
- Co-ordinate time
management and schedules, taking current and future priorities into
account, anticipate and monitor changes, and communicate the information;
- Track assigned
tasks/project steps/ timetables using modern office management
technologies, coordinate with relevant staff, provide assistance and/or
information on project-related matters;
- Solve non-routine
problems creatively and resourcefully;
- Maintaining and
replenishing office inventory & supplies;
- Serve as a backup
to other staff and Assistants on project and administrative tasks;
Communication Support
- Draft
correspondence (standard letters, memos, faxes, etc.) conforming to the Organization’s
regional standards, using proper grammar, punctuation and style and
proofread materials;
- Draft minutes of
meetings and provide assistance in editing large documents;
- Coordination of
information flow in the office and dissemination of communication to the
teams;
- Review and screen
incoming correspondence for the Directors’ and prioritize documents
according to action required.
Logistical Support
- Assists in
preparation and logistical planning for various events, e.g. conferences,
workshops, etc.;
- Make arrangements
for official travel of the Directors and other team members; prepare
travel requests, hotel reservations, visas, tickets, DSA, taxis etc.
- Offer travel
related support for external visitors to the Kenya Office and around the
International offices.
Requirements
Qualifications:
- A University degree
in Business Administration or equivalent
- An unhealthy
obsession for organization and structures
- Excruciating
attention to detail and eye for proofreading
- Very strong
interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationship with staff,
board members, external partners, and clients
- Proven ability to
handle confidential information with discretion, be adaptable to various
competing demands, and demonstrate the highest level of customer / client
services and response
- Ability to manage
and cope with stressful situations
- Prompt, present,
and around the clock availability during high stress periods.
- Ability to read and
respond to office moods and temperaments.
- Ability to direct
and manage a team of your peers as well as effectively manage up.
- Innate ability to
solve problems and provide practical solutions
- Advanced MS Office
Experience
- Exceptional written
and verbal communication skills.
Benefits
- Competitive salary
and benefits
- Energetic,
fast-paced work environment
- Opportunities for
rapid growth
CLICK HERE to apply online