NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – APHRC

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international, non-profit, non-governmental organization that conducts high quality and policy relevant research on population, health, education and development issues facing sub-Saharan Africa.





The Center seeks to recruit the following for an upcoming project that seeks to assess the health effects of poor solid waste management in Nairobi.



Quantitative Field Interviewers





(10 positions)







Responsibilities:

Identify study area boundary and targets. Consenting study participants. Conduct interviews with waste scavengers. Editing all completed interviews to ensure the questionnaires are accurately completed. Harmonize any inconsistent data returned to the field.

Required qualifications and skills:

Hold at least Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade C+ (Plus) holder. Computer literate with a good understanding of basic computer operations. Excellent skills in electronic data collection Fluent in English and Kiswahili. Possess strong interpersonal and communications skills. Previous experience working as a field interviewer in informal settlements/slums will be an added advantage.

Qualitative Field Interviewers





(6 positions)



Responsibilities

Consenting study participants. Conduct and record in-depth interviews (IDIs) with various stakeholders in solid waste management.

Required qualifications and skills:

At least a Diploma Certificate from a recognized institution. Computer literate with a good understanding of basic computer operations. Fluent in English and Kiswahili. Possess strong interpersonal and communication skills. Possess experience conducting qualitative interviews such as in-depth interviews, focus group discussions and/or key informant interviews. Previous experience working as an interviewer in informal settlements/slums will be an added advantage. Resident of Dandora and Korogocho.





Field Supervisor





1 Position









Responsibilities:



1. Monitoring of field work

Supervise the daily data collection activities.

Ensure that all the field staff are adequately and objectively assigned work daily.

Resolve issues within the team and in the community.

Ensure that all the field staff report to work daily, synchronize and back up their data.

2. Report writing

Compile weekly work progress reports and sending to the research assistant.

Give feedback from the project leadership to the field team.

3. Training of the field team

Conduct field re-training for the field team on issues arising from day-to-day data collection activities.

4. Data quality control and assurance

Conduct checks on 10% of data collected.

Ensure that all returns/inconsistencies returned to the field for verification are acted upon accordingly and resubmitted to the office within 2 days.

Observe interviews in progress.

5. Community sensitization and mobilization

Resolve all refusals as reported by the field interviewers.

Respond to any community questions about the study.

Required qualifications and skills:

At least a Diploma Certificate from a recognized institution. Experience in both Quantitative and Qualitative research methods. Excellent skills in electronic data collection. Competent in Microsoft windows – Word, Excel as well as e-mails. Excellent supervisory and project management skills.

How to Apply





, by close of business Monday June 23, 2017. Interested candidates are invited to submit their application letter and CV with contacts of three referees, via email to tessie@flexi-personnel.com , by close of business Monday June 23, 2017.





Indicate on the cover letter: Please indicate the job title as the subject of your email. Application documents should include:

Cover letter clearly indicating area of residence CV listing 2 referees Copy of National ID Copies of your academic certificates and relevant testimonials.

(APHRC) is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of children.



We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

