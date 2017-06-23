NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – APHRC

NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – APHRCJobs and Careers 06:15
The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international, non-profit, non-governmental organization that conducts high quality and policy relevant research on population, health, education and development issues facing sub-Saharan Africa.
The Center seeks to recruit the following for an upcoming project that seeks to assess the health effects of poor solid waste management in Nairobi.
Quantitative Field Interviewers
(10 positions)
Responsibilities:
- Identify study area
boundary and targets.
- Consenting study
participants.
- Conduct interviews
with waste scavengers.
- Editing all
completed interviews to ensure the questionnaires are accurately
completed.
- Harmonize any
inconsistent data returned to the field.
Required qualifications and skills:
- Hold at least Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade C+ (Plus) holder.
- Computer literate
with a good understanding of basic computer operations.
- Excellent skills in
electronic data collection
- Fluent in English
and Kiswahili.
- Possess strong
interpersonal and communications skills.
- Previous experience
working as a field interviewer in informal settlements/slums will be an
added advantage.
Qualitative Field Interviewers
(6 positions)
Responsibilities
- Consenting study
participants.
- Conduct and record
in-depth interviews (IDIs) with various stakeholders in solid waste
management.
Required qualifications and skills:
- At least a Diploma
Certificate from a recognized institution.
- Computer literate
with a good understanding of basic computer operations.
- Fluent in English
and Kiswahili.
- Possess strong
interpersonal and communication skills.
- Possess experience
conducting qualitative interviews such as in-depth interviews, focus group
discussions and/or key informant interviews.
- Previous experience
working as an interviewer in informal settlements/slums will be an added
advantage.
- Resident of Dandora
and Korogocho.
Field Supervisor
1 Position
Responsibilities:
1. Monitoring of field work
- Supervise the daily
data collection activities.
- Ensure that all the
field staff are adequately and objectively assigned work daily.
- Resolve issues
within the team and in the community.
- Ensure that all the
field staff report to work daily, synchronize and back up their data.
2. Report writing
- Compile weekly work
progress reports and sending to the research assistant.
- Give feedback from
the project leadership to the field team.
3. Training of the field team
- Conduct field
re-training for the field team on issues arising from day-to-day data
collection activities.
4. Data quality control and assurance
- Conduct checks on
10% of data collected.
- Ensure that all
returns/inconsistencies returned to the field for verification are acted
upon accordingly and resubmitted to the office within 2 days.
- Observe interviews
in progress.
5. Community sensitization and mobilization
- Resolve all
refusals as reported by the field interviewers.
- Respond to any
community questions about the study.
Required qualifications and skills:
- At least a Diploma
Certificate from a recognized institution.
- Experience in both
Quantitative and Qualitative research methods.
- Excellent skills in
electronic data collection.
- Competent in
Microsoft windows – Word, Excel as well as e-mails.
- Excellent
supervisory and project management skills.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are invited to submit their application letter and CV with contacts of three referees, via email to tessie@flexi-personnel.com, by close of business Monday June 23, 2017.
Indicate on the cover letter: Please indicate the job title as the subject of your email. Application documents should include:
- Cover letter
clearly indicating area of residence
- CV listing 2
referees
- Copy of National ID
- Copies of your
academic certificates and relevant testimonials.
(APHRC) is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of children.
We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO
ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.
