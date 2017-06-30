NGO Jobs in Kenya - Plan International

Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls.





We believe in the power and potential of every child. But this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination. And it is girls who are most affected.



We are inviting applications for the following position:



Job Vacancy: Program Implementation Manager







Grade: D1



Department & Location: Programs and Operations (Homa Bay)



Duration: 3 Years Fixed Term Contract



Reports to: Area Manager



Purpose: The position holder shall oversee and coordinate the activities and work of the Project Implementation Officers within the respective Program Unit (PU) and shall ensure that programs are effectively implemented as designed in the PU Long Term (PULT) plans and Country Strategy.



Typical Responsibilities - Key End Results of Position:



Project Design and Implementation (40%)

Ability to design innovative projects and interventions aligned with the Plan Kenya and Plan’s global strategies.

Monitor the progress of project implementation and ensure that required modifications and corrective actions are undertaken on a timely basis.

Contribute to proposal development inclusive of evidence-based/learning within project, technical expertise, field-based data collection for design, and communication/liaison with relevant stakeholders/partners.

Develop appropriate TORs to guide project, family and partner visits and ensure that lessons learnt from project implementation are constantly fed into our programs.

Support and encourage knowledge management, documentation and profiling of Plan’s work at the Program Unit level.

Between grant and sponsorship funded projects, ensure appropriate harmonised implementation methodologies, work plans and systems are in place and effectively applied.

Support Program Implementation Officers to develop quality project outlines, documents and briefs and ensure that projects are in line with the annual plans.

Ensure that projects are designed and implemented to the highest quality possible and within the approved budget and timelines.

Ensure compliance with established targets and quality of project outputs.

Support the Area Manager to maintain the project dashboard for effective project management.

Submit timely and accurate project reports according to agreed timelines and reporting templates.

Manage Project Resources (20%)

Prepare a breakdown of project budget by interventions and activities.

Monitor expenditures by interventions and ensure compliance with approved budget.

Review expenditure reports on a monthly basis and submit these to the Program Manager.

Support Program Implementation Officers to ensure timely budget adjustments and revisions in line with approved budgets.

Ensure compliance with country office and donor policies, contracts, and agreements.

Lead the Program Unit in preparing and submitting the annual PU budget.

Build and maintain stakeholder relations (10%)

Coordinate with relevant Plan staff in sensitizing county and sub-county level government authorities about project activities, beneficiary selection criteria and policy and procedure of project implementation.

Coordinate with other stakeholders working within the operational areas to avoid duplication of efforts.

Support formulation of relevant MOUs to promote accountability among partners as appropriate.

Ensure that project strategies are robust and shared with all stakeholders.

Participate in relevant County level cluster meetings and ensure that Plan’s interest is well represented.

Promote effective working relations with county and sub-county stakeholders.

Motivate the communities and local government officials to contribute and participate in implementation of project activities.

Design, Monitoring & Evaluation and Reporting (20%)

Establish proper data collection, consolidation and reporting mechanisms at county and sub county level.

Ensure all scheduled reports are generated, reviewed and submitted on time and are of the highest quality possible.

Consolidate project reports and analyse outputs.

Review and analyse monitoring and evaluation data and recommend adjustments to design as needed.

Human Resources Management (10%)

Ensure that project Program Implementation Officers know their roles and responsibilities.

Communicate/share work plans with all players.

Conduct staff performance appraisals as required.

Coach and mentor direct reports to enhance their skills for current and higher positions.

Conduct training for project staff in overall project objectives, implementation strategy, reporting system and internal controls, inter alia.

Educational Qualification and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in social studies or business management.

Masters’ degree in the above mentioned areas is desirable.

7 years of relevant experience in community development / child protection / education / gender work, with minimum of 4 years at a supervisory / managerial level.

Knowledge & Skills

Good understanding of child protection and development issues.

Thorough knowledge of programming processes, systems and principles.

People skills – able to interact, supervise, negotiate, influence, network, advocate and facilitate.

Competencies

Takes initiative

Takes responsibility

Analytical ability

Team orientation

Problem solving

Optimum utilisation of resources

Monitoring and control

Multi-tasking

Physical Environment and Demands: Typical office environment with approximately 40% field visit demands.



Level of Contact with Children: High level - Frequent interaction with children









Job Vacancy: Procurement Coordinator



Department & Location: Kisumu Office Operations



Duration: 3 Years Fixed Term Contract



Reports to: Senior Logistics & Procurement Coordinator with a dotted line to Area Manager.



Purpose: The Procurement Coordinator has overall responsibility for making timely and cost-effective buying decisions that secure value for money to the organization.





S/he must determine product need and identify, communicate and negotiate with suppliers while setting up shipments, deliveries and payment schedules for proactive front end program support to meet project needs and requirements in compliance to Donor Grants and Plan procedures and systems.



Key Deliverables Area:

Timely processing of procurement requests to ensure goods and services are purchased and delivered in time to facilitate project implementation at the same time ensuring the organisation receives value for money in compliance with set policy guidelines.

Liaise with the user and technical departments to ensure accuracy of the procurement plans and that specifications on PRs meet market standards and user requirements.

Absolute adherence to the procurement guidelines for responsiveness and ensure their correct implementation by all the staff.

Maintain and update the supplier database which is able to adequately serve the needs of the hub programmes at all levels in liaison with the Snr. Logistics & Procurement Coordinator.

In liaison with the senior logistics and procurement coordinator, oversee open and closed tender procedures and performs bid analysis together with the Tender Committee and minutes well filed.

Provide technical guidance to the requesters on offers received and best services to be procured taking cognizance of value for money, specifications and quality issues in compliance with set policy guidelines.

Prepare purchase orders/contracts and ensure all approvals are obtained, purchase orders delivered to the relevant suppliers and acknowledgement received.

Liaise with the requesters to ensure goods and services requested are received and the necessary documentation satisfactorily done (goods received notes/invoices etc).

Follow- up and ensure timely delivery of requested supplies and materials and keep the concerned project staff informed on the status of the delivery. Conduct first review of vendor invoices to ensure compliance with the order submitted before submission to finance for payment processing.

Track contract implementation status and generate reports of project completion status.

Weekly update of the procurement tracker to ensure accuracy.

Timely and accurate submission of all financial documents to the finance department by the stipulated date to ensure Suppliers/service providers’ payments are done in a timely manner.

Handling and addressing complaints from service providers and requesters or refer them to the right offices for timely redress.

Timely update and correctly enter all related data of purchases into SAP.

Keep proper and an up to date filling system for all procurement documents.

Analyze monthly spend reports to identify trends and opportunities for further cost reductions.

Generate and avail relevant procurement reports; Tracking of procurements plans, PRs progression status, LPO status and goods delivery status with various stakeholders.

In liaison with the supervisor, capacity build staff on procurement processes and procedures.

Academic Qualifications and Experience

Degree in procurement and supplies management, Business Management or relevant training in Logistics procedures and systems.

A minimum of three (3) years of progressive NGO experience in procurement, contract management, administration or related area.

Experience in the supply chain modules of any ERP and CIPS accreditation is desirable.

Demonstrated ability to use latest MS Office applications & SAP operations.

Experience on VAT exemptions procedures and Knowledge of Kenya Government procurement requirements.

Strong negotiation and networking skills is a pre-requisite.

Analytical skills is desirable.

Presentational skills and problem solving prowess in a complex work environment is critical.

Willingness to learn and ability to work in a collaborative and inclusive manner.

Key Skills and competencies

Professionalism: Knowledge of procurement, budgetary, financial and supply chain policies and procedures; knowledge of roles, responsibilities and end to end processes in the context of an ERP system; conceptual analytical and evaluative skills to conduct independent research and analysis; ability to identify issues, formulate opinions, make conclusions and recommendations; Demonstrates professional competence, attention to detail and mastery of subject matter.

Planning & Organizing: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; Identifies priority activities and assignments; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.

Client Orientation: Establishes and maintains productive partnerships with clients by gaining their trust and respect; Identifies clients’ needs and matches them to appropriate solutions; monitors ongoing developments inside and outside the clients’ environment to keep informed and anticipate problems; keeps clients informed of progress or setbacks in projects; meets timeline for delivery of products or services to client.

Accountability: Holds self-accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Plan values; holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities - giving them the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the necessary support to improve performance and applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved.

Collaboration: Builds and maintains effective relationships with their team, colleagues, national offices and external partners and supporters; values diversity, approachable, good listener and team player.

Integrity: Honest, encourages openness and transparency, demonstrates highest levels of integrity.

Values: Commitment to Plan International Purpose and Values.



Physical Environment and Demands: Typical office environment with field visit demands whenever necessary.



Level of Contact with Children: Low - occasional interaction with children



Plan International is a development organization uniting people to advance the rights of all children. Accordingly, we are an equal opportunity employer and employment is subject to our child protection standards including appropriate background checks and adherence to our Child Protection Policy.



Further, Qualified Kenya nationals, including those living in the diaspora, are additionally highly encouraged to apply.





http://plan-international-kenya.org/jobs/ to access the full job description and make an online application. If you meet the above requirements and are interested, please visitto access the full job description and make an online application.





The closing date of applications is 30th June 2017.



We regret that only short listed candidates will be contacted.



Disclaimer: Plan International Kenya does not require applicants to pay any fee at whatever stage of the recruitment and selection process. We therefore advise the general public to exercise due diligence when applying for employment.

