NGO Jobs in Kenya - Plan International

NGO Jobs in Kenya - Plan InternationalJobs and Careers 17:44
Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls.
We believe in the power and potential of every child. But this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination. And it is girls who are most affected.
We are inviting applications for the following position:
Job Vacancy: Program Implementation Manager
Job Vacancy: Program Implementation Manager
Grade: D1
Department & Location: Programs and Operations (Homa Bay)
Duration: 3 Years Fixed Term Contract
Duration: 3 Years Fixed Term Contract
Reports to: Area Manager
About Plan: Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls. We believe in the power and potential of every child.
But this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination. And it is girls who are most affected.
Purpose: The position holder shall oversee and coordinate the activities and work of the Project Implementation Officers within the respective Program Unit (PU) and shall ensure that programs are effectively implemented as designed in the PU Long Term (PULT) plans and Country Strategy.
Typical Responsibilities - Key End Results of Position:
Project Design and Implementation (40%)
- Ability to design innovative projects and interventions aligned
with the Plan Kenya and Plan’s global strategies.
- Monitor the progress of project implementation and ensure that
required modifications and corrective actions are undertaken on a timely
basis.
- Contribute to proposal development inclusive of
evidence-based/learning within project, technical expertise, field-based
data collection for design, and communication/liaison with relevant
stakeholders/partners.
- Develop appropriate TORs to guide project, family and partner
visits and ensure that lessons learnt from project implementation are
constantly fed into our programs.
- Support and encourage knowledge management, documentation and
profiling of Plan’s work at the Program Unit level.
- Between grant and sponsorship funded projects, ensure appropriate
harmonised implementation methodologies, work plans and systems are in
place and effectively applied.
- Support Program Implementation Officers to develop quality project
outlines, documents and briefs and ensure that projects are in line with
the annual plans.
- Ensure that projects are designed and implemented to the highest
quality possible and within the approved budget and timelines.
- Ensure compliance with established targets and quality of project
outputs.
- Support the Area Manager to maintain the project dashboard for
effective project management.
- Submit timely and accurate project reports according to agreed
timelines and reporting templates.
Manage Project Resources (20%)
- Prepare a breakdown of project budget by interventions and
activities.
- Monitor expenditures by interventions and ensure compliance with
approved budget.
- Review expenditure reports on a monthly basis and submit these to
the Program Manager.
- Support Program Implementation Officers to ensure timely budget
adjustments and revisions in line with approved budgets.
- Ensure compliance with country office and donor policies,
contracts, and agreements.
- Lead the Program Unit in preparing and submitting the annual PU
budget.
Build and maintain stakeholder relations (10%)
- Coordinate with relevant Plan staff in sensitizing county and
sub-county level government authorities about project activities,
beneficiary selection criteria and policy and procedure of project
implementation.
- Coordinate with other stakeholders working within the operational
areas to avoid duplication of efforts.
- Support formulation of relevant MOUs to promote accountability
among partners as appropriate.
- Ensure that project strategies are robust and shared with all
stakeholders.
- Participate in relevant County level cluster meetings and ensure
that Plan’s interest is well represented.
- Promote effective working relations with county and sub-county
stakeholders.
- Motivate the communities and local government officials to
contribute and participate in implementation of project activities.
Design, Monitoring & Evaluation and Reporting (20%)
- Establish proper data collection, consolidation and reporting
mechanisms at county and sub county level.
- Ensure all scheduled reports are generated, reviewed and submitted
on time and are of the highest quality possible.
- Consolidate project reports and analyse outputs.
- Review and analyse monitoring and evaluation data and recommend
adjustments to design as needed.
Human Resources Management (10%)
- Ensure that project Program Implementation Officers know their
roles and responsibilities.
- Communicate/share work plans with all players.
- Conduct staff performance appraisals as required.
- Coach and mentor direct reports to enhance their skills for current
and higher positions.
- Conduct training for project staff in overall project objectives,
implementation strategy, reporting system and internal controls, inter
alia.
Educational Qualification and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in social studies or business management.
- Masters’ degree in the above mentioned areas is desirable.
- 7 years of relevant experience in community development / child
protection / education / gender work, with minimum of 4 years at a
supervisory / managerial level.
Knowledge & Skills
- Good understanding of child protection and development issues.
- Thorough knowledge of programming processes, systems and principles.
- People skills – able to interact, supervise, negotiate, influence,
network, advocate and facilitate.
Competencies
- Takes initiative
- Takes responsibility
- Analytical ability
- Team orientation
- Problem solving
- Optimum utilisation of resources
- Monitoring and control
- Multi-tasking
Physical Environment and Demands: Typical office environment with approximately 40% field visit demands.
Level of Contact with Children: High level - Frequent interaction with children
Job Vacancy: Procurement Coordinator
Reports to: Senior Logistics & Procurement Coordinator with a dotted line to Area Manager.
About Plan: Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls. We believe in the power and potential of every child.
But this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination. And it is girls who are most affected.
Purpose: The Procurement Coordinator has overall responsibility for making timely and cost-effective buying decisions that secure value for money to the organization.
S/he must determine product need and identify, communicate and negotiate with suppliers while setting up shipments, deliveries and payment schedules for proactive front end program support to meet project needs and requirements in compliance to Donor Grants and Plan procedures and systems.
Key Deliverables Area:
- Timely processing of procurement requests to ensure goods and
services are purchased and delivered in time to facilitate project
implementation at the same time ensuring the organisation receives value
for money in compliance with set policy guidelines.
- Liaise with the user and technical departments to ensure accuracy
of the procurement plans and that specifications on PRs meet market
standards and user requirements.
- Absolute adherence to the procurement guidelines for responsiveness
and ensure their correct implementation by all the staff.
- Maintain and update the supplier database which is able to
adequately serve the needs of the hub programmes at all levels in liaison
with the Snr. Logistics & Procurement Coordinator.
- In liaison with the senior logistics and procurement coordinator,
oversee open and closed tender procedures and performs bid analysis
together with the Tender Committee and minutes well filed.
- Provide technical guidance to the requesters on offers received and
best services to be procured taking cognizance of value for money, specifications
and quality issues in compliance with set policy guidelines.
- Prepare purchase orders/contracts and ensure all approvals are
obtained, purchase orders delivered to the relevant suppliers and
acknowledgement received.
- Liaise with the requesters to ensure goods and services requested
are received and the necessary documentation satisfactorily done (goods
received notes/invoices etc).
- Follow- up and ensure timely delivery of requested supplies and
materials and keep the concerned project staff informed on the status of
the delivery. Conduct first review of vendor invoices to ensure compliance
with the order submitted before submission to finance for payment
processing.
- Track contract implementation status and generate reports of
project completion status.
- Weekly update of the procurement tracker to ensure accuracy.
- Timely and accurate submission of all financial documents to the
finance department by the stipulated date to ensure Suppliers/service
providers’ payments are done in a timely manner.
- Handling and addressing complaints from service providers and
requesters or refer them to the right offices for timely redress.
- Timely update and correctly enter all related data of purchases
into SAP.
- Keep proper and an up to date filling system for all procurement
documents.
- Analyze monthly spend reports to identify trends and opportunities
for further cost reductions.
- Generate and avail relevant procurement reports; Tracking of
procurements plans, PRs progression status, LPO status and goods delivery
status with various stakeholders.
- In liaison with the supervisor, capacity build staff on procurement
processes and procedures.
Academic Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in procurement and supplies management, Business Management
or relevant training in Logistics procedures and systems.
- A minimum of three (3) years of progressive NGO experience in
procurement, contract management, administration or related area.
- Experience in the supply chain modules of any ERP and CIPS
accreditation is desirable.
- Demonstrated ability to use latest MS Office applications & SAP
operations.
- Experience on VAT exemptions procedures and Knowledge of Kenya
Government procurement requirements.
- Strong negotiation and networking skills is a pre-requisite.
- Analytical skills is desirable.
- Presentational skills and problem solving prowess in a complex work
environment is critical.
- Willingness to learn and ability to work in a collaborative and
inclusive manner.
Key Skills and competencies
- Professionalism: Knowledge of procurement, budgetary, financial and
supply chain policies and procedures; knowledge of roles, responsibilities
and end to end processes in the context of an ERP system; conceptual
analytical and evaluative skills to conduct independent research and
analysis; ability to identify issues, formulate opinions, make conclusions
and recommendations; Demonstrates professional competence, attention to
detail and mastery of subject matter.
- Planning & Organizing: Develops clear goals that are consistent
with agreed strategies; Identifies priority activities and assignments;
foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and
adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.
- Client Orientation: Establishes and maintains productive
partnerships with clients by gaining their trust and respect; Identifies
clients’ needs and matches them to appropriate solutions; monitors ongoing
developments inside and outside the clients’ environment to keep informed
and anticipate problems; keeps clients informed of progress or setbacks in
projects; meets timeline for delivery of products or services to client.
- Accountability: Holds self-accountable for making decisions,
managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Plan values;
holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their
responsibilities - giving them the freedom to deliver in the best way they
see fit, providing the necessary support to improve performance and
applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved.
- Collaboration: Builds and maintains effective relationships with
their team, colleagues, national offices and external partners and
supporters; values diversity, approachable, good listener and team player.
- Integrity: Honest, encourages openness and transparency,
demonstrates highest levels of integrity.
Values: Commitment to Plan International Purpose and Values.
Physical Environment and Demands: Typical office environment with field visit demands whenever necessary.
Level of Contact with Children: Low - occasional interaction with children
Plan International is a development organization uniting people to advance the rights of all children. Accordingly, we are an equal opportunity employer and employment is subject to our child protection standards including appropriate background checks and adherence to our Child Protection Policy.
Plan International is a development organization uniting people to advance the rights of all children. Accordingly, we are an equal opportunity employer and employment is subject to our child protection standards including appropriate background checks and adherence to our Child Protection Policy.
Further, Qualified Kenya nationals, including those living in the diaspora, are additionally highly encouraged to apply.
If you meet the above requirements and are interested, please visit
http://plan-international-kenya.org/jobs/ to access the full job description and make an online application.
http://plan-international-kenya.org/jobs/ to access the full job description and make an online application.
The closing date of applications is 30th June 2017.
We regret that only short listed candidates will be contacted.
Disclaimer: Plan International Kenya does not require applicants to pay any fee at whatever stage of the recruitment and selection process. We therefore advise the general public to exercise due diligence when applying for employment.
Disclaimer: Plan International Kenya does not require applicants to pay any fee at whatever stage of the recruitment and selection process. We therefore advise the general public to exercise due diligence when applying for employment.
To read more about Plan International Kenya, visit our websitewww.plan-international-kenya.org