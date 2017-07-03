NGO Jobs in Kenya - PACT

Pact





Promising Career Opportunity





Team Leader - Mandera



The Team Leader will be responsible for the overall management and operations of the proposed European Union Trust Fund a three - year Collaboration in Cross-Border Areas of the Horn of Africa Region: the Kenya - Ethiopia - Somalia border to prevent local conflict and mitigate its impact.





She/he will supervise project implementation and ensure the project meets stated goals and reporting requirements.





The Team Leader will take a leadership role in coordination among the European Commission and key stakeholders and other implementing partners.





The position requires a political savvy and diplomatic staff who will interact at a high level with numerous Government institutions and senior government officials as well as European Union agents. Reporting to the Country Director, the position is based in Mandera.





This position is contingent upon award.



Roles and responsibilities:

The Team Leader will ensure appropriate systems and support mechanisms are in place to track, analyze and report on results as well as engagement with senior management on the strategic direction of the overall program.

Oversee program start-up and ongoing program management and administration of teams across various field locations.

Engage with various partners and stakeholders at different levels, to establish and maintain contacts with senior-level officials of the host government in the three represented countries and represent Pact in national and regional meetings.

Implement the strategic vision and programmatic goals as laid down in the Project Document.

Ensure that program implementation is responsive to communities and partners and beneficiaries are effectively targeted.

Support and guide program managers to develop partners’ memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and contracts & oversee a training program for program partners.

Develop, oversee and ensure joint work planning and program implementation strategies, including frameworks, beneficiary targeting, distribution process as well as capacity building of partners as needed. Evaluate, interpret and analyze information and data to prepare accurate reports and to realign if necessary.

Integrate community approaches, gender sensitivity and capacity building into all activities as appropriate. Ensure coordinated efforts with other Pact conflict and peace building programs.

Ensure program implementation is on time, target and budget, using effective M&E systems to reach desired impacts.

Create and maintain systems ensuring effective and transparent use of financial resources for timely and informative reporting in line with donor policies and procedures.

Proactively ensure that team members operate in a secure environment and are aware of policies.

Provide training and mentoring to partners to strengthen capacity for technical service delivery and compliance with donor rules and regulations.

Oversee the management and development of project office human resources to ensure a diverse, skilled and productive workforce, an effective leadership team, and an organizational culture where Pact’s values are practiced.

Ensure high-quality strategic oversight, direction and technical programming through hands-on guidance and support grounded in the program’s strategic objectives and adhering to expected technical quality and reporting requirements

Participate in the technical and programmatic design of award and partner programs; represent Pact in negotiating with donors and partners

Manage all project planning responsibilities, including the production of annual work-plans; guide and oversee the alignment of the budget to expected results, and review and approve annual budgets and quarterly reports.

As relevant, manage all local grant making mechanisms, ensuring compliance with donor regulations and Pact policy; coordinate and/or conduct monitoring visits to grantee programs.

Ensure compliance with Pact and EU and government of Kenya requirements, policies and regulations.

Qualifications and experiences:

Master’s Degree with 8 years’ experience or Bachelor’s Degree with 10 years of experience in Conflict, CVE, Peace Building, Migration or a related field

Ten years’ experience in managing complex peace building programs, cross border programs, CVE and/or migration programs of similar scope and size is desired;

Eight years of experience in program management and administration, financial management, award cooperative agreement compliance, sub award management, and tracking project performance and costs;

At least five years’ international experience in development, managing, overseeing, or evaluating comprehensive CVE, conflict and/or peace building programs of similar size and complexity, with European Commission experience preferred.

Five years demonstrated skills and experience in building and strengthening partnerships donors, private sector, NGO and local community organizations relations; and engagement with the Government of Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

Strong strategic and creative thinker. Flexibly to changing situations, overcomes obstacles and recovers quickly from set-backs.

Proven performance in organizing and coordinating major initiatives, events or challenging inter-organizational activities.

Ability to work in partnership with team members, partner agencies and community members of both the international and national communities.

Excellent written and oral communication abilities.

Strong computer (word processing) literacy, skills in graphic/web design a plus.

English and at least one local language (Somali, Amharic, Kiswahili).

How to apply:



kenyahr@pactworld.org indicating “Team Leader-Mandera” on the subject line. Interested applicants fulfilling the requirements are invited to send their application letter and CV toindicating “Team Leader-Mandera” on the subject line.





Promising Career Opportunity





Team Leader – Marsabit / Lodwar



The Team Leader will be responsible for the overall management and operations of the proposed European Union Trust Fund a three - year Collaboration in Cross-Border Areas of the Horn of Africa Region: The Southwest Ethiopia – Northeast Kenya border to prevent local conflict and mitigate its impact.





She/he will supervise project implementation and ensure the project meets stated goals and reporting requirements.





The Team Leader will take a leadership role in coordination among the European Commission and key stakeholders and other implementing partners.





The position requires a political savvy and diplomatic staff who will interact at a high level with numerous Government institutions and senior government officials as well as European Union agents.





Reporting to the Country Director, the position is based in Marsabit/Lodwar.





This position is contingent upon award.



Roles and responsibilities:

The Team Leader will ensure appropriate systems and support mechanisms are in place to track, analyze and report on results as well as engagement with senior management on the strategic direction of the overall program.

Oversee program start-up and ongoing program management and administration of teams across various field locations.

Engage with various partners and stakeholders at different levels, to establish and maintain contacts with senior-level officials of the host government in the three represented countries and represent Pact in national and regional meetings.

Implement the strategic vision and programmatic goals as laid down in the Project Document.

Ensure that program implementation is responsive to communities and partners and beneficiaries are effectively targeted.

Support and guide program managers to develop partners’ memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and contracts & oversee a training program for program partners.

Develop, oversee and ensure joint work planning and program implementation strategies, including frameworks, beneficiary targeting, distribution process as well as capacity building of partners as needed. Evaluate, interpret and analyze information and data to prepare accurate reports and to realign if necessary.

Integrate community approaches, gender sensitivity and capacity building into all activities as appropriate. Ensure coordinated efforts with other Pact conflict and peace building programs.

Ensure program implementation is on time, target and budget, using effective M&E systems to reach desired impacts.

Create and maintain systems ensuring effective and transparent use of financial resources for timely and informative reporting in line with donor policies and procedures.

Proactively ensure that team members operate in a secure environment and are aware of policies.

Provide training and mentoring to partners to strengthen capacity for technical service delivery and compliance with donor rules and regulations.

Oversee the management and development of project office human resources to ensure a diverse, skilled and productive workforce, an effective leadership team, and an organizational culture where Pact’s values are practiced.

Ensure high-quality strategic oversight, direction and technical programming through hands-on guidance and support grounded in the program’s strategic objectives and adhering to expected technical quality and reporting requirements

Participate in the technical and programmatic design of award and partner programs; represent Pact in negotiating with donors and partners

Manage all project planning responsibilities, including the production of annual work-plans; guide and oversee the alignment of the budget to expected results, and review and approve annual budgets and quarterly reports.

As relevant, manage all local grant making mechanisms, ensuring compliance with donor regulations and Pact policy; coordinate and/or conduct monitoring visits to grantee programs.

• Ensure compliance with Pact and EU and government of Kenya requirements, policies and regulations.

Qualifications and experiences:

Master’s Degree with 8 years’ experience or Bachelor’s Degree with 10 years of experience in Conflict, CVE, Peace Building, Migration or a related field

Ten years’ experience in managing complex peace building programs, cross border programs, CVE and/or migration programs of similar scope and size is desired;

Eight years of experience in program management and administration, financial management, award cooperative agreement compliance, sub award management, and tracking project performance and costs;

At least five years’ international experience in development, managing, overseeing, or evaluating comprehensive CVE, conflict and/or peace building programs of similar size and complexity, with European Commission experience preferred.

Five years demonstrated skills and experience in building and strengthening partnerships donors, private sector, NGO and local community organizations relations; and engagement with the Government of Kenya and Ethiopia.

Strong strategic and creative thinker. Flexibly to changing situations, overcomes obstacles and recovers quickly from set-backs.

Proven performance in organizing and coordinating major initiatives, events or challenging inter-organizational activities.

Ability to work in partnership with team members, partner agencies and community members of both the international and national communities.

Excellent written and oral communication abilities.

Strong computer (word processing) literacy, skills in graphic/web design a plus.

English and at least one local language (Amharic or Kiswahili).

How to apply:



kenyahr@pactworld.org indicating “Team Leader-Marsabit/Lodwar” on the subject line. Interested applicants fulfilling the requirements are invited to send their application letter and CV toindicating “Team Leader-Marsabit/Lodwar” on the subject line.





Job Vacancy: Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Learning / Data Officer



PEACE III Background: Pact, Mercy Corps and its partners are currently implementing PEACE III, a five - year USAID funded cross - border conflict management program.





PEACE III is providing targeted technical and financial support to improve the responsiveness of national and regional actors to prevent and respond to cross border conflict management, and strengthen the capacities of cross border communities to peacefully manage conflict.





The program currently works with 21 local CBOs as its local implementing partners in both Karamoja and Somali clusters, as well as with national Conflict Early Warning, Early Response Units (CEWERUs) in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia.



Job Purpose: The main purpose of this position is to oversee and ensure the collection, collation, cleaning and analysis of over 21 partner MERL data for reporting at Nairobi office level.





The successful candidate will be responsible for partners’ data quality management and reporting during the program reporting cycles and within the entire program MERL system.





The job holder may also provide field MERL and technical assistance as requested by field teams from time to time in liaison with the Nairobi based MERL Team Lead.





The MERL Officer, under the guidance of the MERL Team Lead will work closely with the MERL, communications and program teams to ensure PEACE III indicator data upholds data quality standards – reliability, validity, precision, timeliness and integrity.





Other functions for the role include data preparation and entry into program database systems and tracking and ensuring partner activity plans are up to date using the partner tracking tool.





This position is based in Nairobi and reports to the MERL Team Leader.



Duties and Responsibilities:



Data Management

With support from the MERL Team Lead, ensure partners’ data quality as guided by the USAID data quality assurance standards.

Working with the field MERL Officer and Assistant, provide partners with guidance in the application and use of PEACE III reporting tools to ensure good quality data (quantitative and qualitative) is collected and submitted on time. This will also include reviewing of partner events and incident reports (both email and mobile), as well as quarterly reports.

Update MERL databases; (Trainet, DevResults, IformBuilder) using approved supportive program MERL documentation.

Collect and collate relevant program indicator data for reporting purposes

Performance data analysis

Track partner activities and update the tracking tool to reflect progress following discussions with respective partner staff and program teams.

Support MERL and program team to conduct periodic reviews of project work including monitoring and assessing the quality of partner work and Program impact.

MERL Support to partners

Support MERL capacity building initiatives for partners in both clusters.

Support the MERL team to conduct quarterly partner data quality assessments

Ensure standardization of partner MERL tools and methodologies across implementing partners.

Mentor partner staff in M&E and provide timely feedback to partners to ensure good quality partner reports.

Program learning and documentation

Provide clean supporting program data for writing of case studies, success stories, beneficiary profiles and donor reports.

Support documentation of key Pact or Mercy Corps meetings/workshops as required.

Qualifications and experience:

A critical thinker with attention to details mind set, able to streamline large datasets, both quantitative and qualitative from multiple sources ensuring quality in information shared.

A holder of a university degree in Statistics, Economics, Research Methods, International Development, Development Studies or related field from a recognized university.

4 to 6 years of experience in M&E or Research for social programs or development.

Knowledge and practice in data cycle management and USAID quality assurance standards.

Knowledge and experience on how to synthesize large volumes of quantitative data into simple infographics for donor and external audience consumption.

A good planner with conceptual skills to think and plan for outcomes/impact.

Ability to coordinate M&E related information across multiple partners in five countries.

Knowledge and application of computer and mobile systems or applications for data collection, reporting and storage.

A team player with interest in numerics or large data sets.

Experience in DQA for USAID funded program an added advantage.

Good knowledge and application of data entry, analysis and presentation soft wares e.g. CSPro, SPSS, STATA and advanced Excel.

How to Apply:



indicating “MERL/Data Officer” on the subject line. Interested applicants fulfilling the minimum requirements are invited to send their application letter and CV to kenyahr@pactworld.org indicating “MERL/Data Officer” on the subject line.





Deadline for applications is July 3rd, 2017.