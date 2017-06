NGO Jobs in Kenya – Nanny

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international, independent, medical humanitarian organization that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare. MSF offers assistance to people based on need, irrespective of race, religion, gender or political affiliation. MSF actions are guided by medical ethics and the principles of neutrality and impartiality. Thousands of health professionals, logistical and administrative staff – most of who are hired locally – works on programmers in some 70 countries worldwide to support it activities.