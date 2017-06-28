NGO Jobs in Kenya – Nanny

Nanny

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international, independent, medical humanitarian organization that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare. MSF offers assistance to people based on need, irrespective of race, religion, gender or political affiliation. MSF actions are guided by medical ethics and the principles of neutrality and impartiality. Thousands of health professionals, logistical and administrative staff – most of who are hired locally – works on programmers in some 70 countries worldwide to support it activities.

Main Purpose

Reporting to Administration Assistant, the nanny will be responsible for providing caring, safe, responsive and nurturing environment whilst ensuring personalized and customized childcare.

Responsibilities

· Encouraging social interaction and providing stimulating learning environments

· Supervise children’s activities and accompany them to activities including participating in indoor and outdoor games with children

· Responsible for cooking age appropriate meals and assist in feeding the children

· Leading in educational and social activities such as language learning, reading, writing, drawing, colouring etc

· Monitoring children’s behavior, health and report any case of ill-behavior, ill-health or injury to the parents

· Preparing children of school going age for school

· Teaching social graces and table manners

· Ensuring a clean and tidy toys and playing areas, before and after playing

Requirements

· Education-Secondary School certificate

· Desirable – Certificate in Childcare

· Experience At least 1 years’ experience as a nanny

· Languages Essential – Fluent in English

· Competencies Teamwork and Cooperation

· Behavioral Flexibility

· Commitment.to MSF Principles

· Service Orientation

· Stress Management

How to Apply

If you are interested and meet the above requirements, please send your CV indicating 3 referees and a motivation letter, clearly indicating on the subject line -the position-, to kenya-jobs@oca.msf.org . The deadline for this application is

Wednesday June 28, 2017