NGO Jobs in Kenya - Innovations for Poverty

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA)

Position: Field Officer – Weather Risk Project(Multiple Positions)
 
Reporting To:Associate Field Manager
 
Start Date: ASAP
 
Location: Bungoma, Busia, Siaya
 
Duration: 2 Months
 
Deadline to Apply: 31st May, 2017
 
Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only
 
About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. 

IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture. 

We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.
 
About the Project: The study will be conducted in three counties (Bungoma, Busia and Siaya) to generate and evaluate field scale productivity estimates for different crops in Western Kenya. 

This will be done in the field primarily using GPS devices where different plots will be mapped out using the devices.
 
Duties and Responsibilities:
  • Identifying and confirming eligible farmers
  • Get informed consent from study participants
  • Collect data from respondents with strict adherence to the SOP
  • Ensure proper storage and handling of field equipment such as tablets & GPS devices
  • Communicating and establishing good working relations with One Acre Fund officials.
  • Accurately saving plot mappings
  • Uploading data onto the server
  • Assist in monitoring and maintenance of various study inventory for example gifts to respondents
  • Report to the SFO/AFM/RA on field work activities and provide useful feedback on survey and general field activities
  • Any other duties assigned by the SFO/AFM/RA
Qualifications and Experience:
  • University degree or college diploma in social sciences, economics, community development or its equivalent.
  • Minimum 2 years field experience in community research and development programs.
  • Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.
  • Native of the community and ability to speak local language preferred.
  • Experience executing quantitative data collection.
  • Experience in CAI/SurveyCTO and using GPS devices desirable.
  • Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and willing to spend up to 90% of time in the field.
  • Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Ability to execute highly labor intensive field activities with consistent quality.
To apply click here: https://poverty-action.formstack.com/forms/fo_weather_risk_project

Position: Associate Field Manager – Weather Risk Project

Reporting To:Research Associate
 
Start Date: ASAP
 
Location: Bungoma
 
Duration: 2 Months
 
Deadline to Apply: 31st May, 2017
 
Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only
 
Duties and Responsibilities:
  • Assist in training and mentoring of field staff.
  • Planning, Budgeting (including making necessary requests in time) and coordinating field activities.
  • Supervising field staff.
  • Evaluating staff.
  • Doing back checks and spot checks.
  • Keeping track of project schedule and development.
  • Ensuring transport expense by Senior Field Officers are within limits.
  • Ensure proper storage and handling of field equipment such as tablets & GPS devices
  • Communicating and establishing good working relations with One Acre Fund officials.
  • Assist in monitoring and maintenance of various study inventory for example gifts to respondents
  • Report to the RA on field work activities and provide useful feedback on survey and general field activities
  • Any other duties assigned by the RA
Qualifications and Experience:
  • University degree or college diploma in social sciences, economics, community development or its equivalent.
  • Minimum 2 years field experience in community research and development programs.
  • Minimum 1 year in a leadership role on community research and development programs.
  • Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.
  • Experience executing quantitative data collection.
  • Experience in CAI/SurveyCTO and using GPS devices desirable.
  • Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and willing to spend up to 70% of time in the field.
  • Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Willingness to travel a lot across counties.
To apply click here: https://poverty-action.formstack.com/forms/afm_weather_risk_project
 
Position: Senior Field Officer – Weather Risk Project
 
Reporting To: Associate Field Manager
Start Date: ASAP
Location: Bungoma, Busia and Siaya
Duration: 2 Months
Deadline to Apply: 31st May, 2017
Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

Duties and Responsibilities:
  • Assist in training and mentoring of Field Officers.
  • Planning, Scheduling and Coordinating field activities in the site.
  • Supervising Field Officers
  • Ensuring transport expense by Field Officers are within limits.
  • Identifying and confirming eligible farmers
  • Get informed consent from study participants
  • Collect data from respondents with strict adherence to the SOP
  • Ensure proper storage and handling of field equipment such as tablets & GPS devices
  • Communicating and establishing good working relations with One Acre Fund officials.
  • Accurately saving plot mappings
  • Uploading data onto the server
  • Assist in monitoring and maintenance of various study inventory for example gifts to respondents
  • Report to the AFM/RA on field work activities and provide useful feedback on survey and general field activities
  • Any other duties assigned by the AFM/RA
Qualifications and Experience:
  • University degree or college diploma in social sciences, economics, community development or its equivalent.
  • Minimum 2 years field experience in community research and development programs.
  • Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.
  • Native of the community and ability to speak local language preferred.
  • Experience executing quantitative data collection.
  • Experience in CAI/SurveyCTO and using GPS devices desirable.
  • Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and willing to spend up to 90% of time in the field.
  • Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Ability to execute highly labor intensive field activities with consistent quality.
To apply click here: https://poverty-action.formstack.com/forms/sfo_weather_risk_project
 
Disclaimer: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Senior Field Officer-Weather Risk Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. 

Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant.

   

