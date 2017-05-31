NGO Jobs in Kenya - Innovations for Poverty

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA)





Position: Field Officer – Weather Risk Project (Multiple Positions)



Reporting To: Associate Field Manager



Start Date: ASAP



Location: Bungoma, Busia, Siaya



Duration: 2 Months



Deadline to Apply: 31st May, 2017



Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only



About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.





IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture.





We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.



About the Project: The study will be conducted in three counties (Bungoma, Busia and Siaya) to generate and evaluate field scale productivity estimates for different crops in Western Kenya.





This will be done in the field primarily using GPS devices where different plots will be mapped out using the devices.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Identifying and confirming eligible farmers

Get informed consent from study participants

Collect data from respondents with strict adherence to the SOP

Ensure proper storage and handling of field equipment such as tablets & GPS devices

Communicating and establishing good working relations with One Acre Fund officials.

Accurately saving plot mappings

Uploading data onto the server

Assist in monitoring and maintenance of various study inventory for example gifts to respondents

Report to the SFO/AFM/RA on field work activities and provide useful feedback on survey and general field activities

Any other duties assigned by the SFO/AFM/RA

Qualifications and Experience:

University degree or college diploma in social sciences, economics, community development or its equivalent.

Minimum 2 years field experience in community research and development programs.

Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.

Native of the community and ability to speak local language preferred.

Experience executing quantitative data collection.

Experience in CAI/SurveyCTO and using GPS devices desirable.

Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and willing to spend up to 90% of time in the field.

Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to execute highly labor intensive field activities with consistent quality.

To apply click here: https://poverty-action.formstack.com/forms/fo_weather_risk_project





Position: Associate Field Manager – Weather Risk Project



Reporting To: Research Associate



Start Date: ASAP



Location: Bungoma



Duration: 2 Months



Deadline to Apply: 31st May, 2017



Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only



About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.





IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture.





We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.



About the Project: The study will be conducted in three counties (Bungoma, Busia and Siaya) to generate and evaluate field scale productivity estimates for different crops in Western Kenya.





This will be done in the field primarily using GPS devices where different plots will be mapped out using the devices.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist in training and mentoring of field staff.

Planning, Budgeting (including making necessary requests in time) and coordinating field activities.

Supervising field staff.

Evaluating staff.

Doing back checks and spot checks.

Keeping track of project schedule and development.

Ensuring transport expense by Senior Field Officers are within limits.

Ensure proper storage and handling of field equipment such as tablets & GPS devices

Communicating and establishing good working relations with One Acre Fund officials.

Assist in monitoring and maintenance of various study inventory for example gifts to respondents

Report to the RA on field work activities and provide useful feedback on survey and general field activities

Any other duties assigned by the RA

Qualifications and Experience:

University degree or college diploma in social sciences, economics, community development or its equivalent.

Minimum 2 years field experience in community research and development programs.

Minimum 1 year in a leadership role on community research and development programs.

Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.

Experience executing quantitative data collection.

Experience in CAI/SurveyCTO and using GPS devices desirable.

Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and willing to spend up to 70% of time in the field.

Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Willingness to travel a lot across counties.

To apply click here: https://poverty-action.formstack.com/forms/afm_weather_risk_project



Position: Senior Field Officer – Weather Risk Project



Reporting To: Associate Field Manager

Start Date: ASAP

Location: Bungoma, Busia and Siaya

Duration: 2 Months

Deadline to Apply: 31st May, 2017

Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only





About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.





IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture.





We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.



About the Project: The study will be conducted in three counties (Bungoma, Busia and Siaya) to generate and evaluate field scale productivity estimates for different crops in Western Kenya.





This will be done in the field primarily using GPS devices where different plots will be mapped out using the devices.



Duties and Responsibilities:

Assist in training and mentoring of Field Officers.

Planning, Scheduling and Coordinating field activities in the site.

Supervising Field Officers

Ensuring transport expense by Field Officers are within limits.

Identifying and confirming eligible farmers

Get informed consent from study participants

Collect data from respondents with strict adherence to the SOP

Ensure proper storage and handling of field equipment such as tablets & GPS devices

Communicating and establishing good working relations with One Acre Fund officials.

Accurately saving plot mappings

Uploading data onto the server

Assist in monitoring and maintenance of various study inventory for example gifts to respondents

Report to the AFM/RA on field work activities and provide useful feedback on survey and general field activities

Any other duties assigned by the AFM/RA

Qualifications and Experience:

University degree or college diploma in social sciences, economics, community development or its equivalent.

Minimum 2 years field experience in community research and development programs.

Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.

Native of the community and ability to speak local language preferred.

Experience executing quantitative data collection.

Experience in CAI/SurveyCTO and using GPS devices desirable.

Well organized, flexible, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and willing to spend up to 90% of time in the field.

Strong ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to execute highly labor intensive field activities with consistent quality.

To apply click here: https://poverty-action.formstack.com/forms/sfo_weather_risk_project



Disclaimer: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Senior Field Officer-Weather Risk Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary.



