NGO Jobs in Kenya - CAP Youth Empowerment Institute

CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.



The key purpose of this project is to assist 23,030 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.



Job Title: Cook





Job Purpose: To prepare various dishes for the SME program.



Job Responsibilities:

work independently to prepare boxed breakfast and lunch dishes including presentation and packaging

prepare monthly menus within specified budget

have knowledge working on cost of production per plate and pricing of food items

ability to train trainees in production

ensure upkeep and maintenance of kitchen

ensure preparation and delivery of food in a hygienic manner

recording and maintenance of inventory on daily basis

prepare weekly budget for purchase of raw materials

secure and act on feedback from clients

assist in other jobs in the catering establishment, as and when required by management

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in hospitality/ Food science and technology

3 to 5 yrs experience in food production

Report writing skills

Basic accounting skills

Knowledge in budget preparation.









Job Title: Hospitality Facilitator



Salary: 35,000/- Gross.



Flexibility a must



Availability: Immediate



Job Responsibilities

Conduct trainings at the learning centers to equip learners with Hospitality knowledge and skills.

Conduct trainings at the learning centers while taking into consideration the contexts and profiles of the learners. This may involve being flexible and adaptable to environments which may necessitate adjusting delivery styles.

Support learners during trainings

Maintain and observe quality standards in content delivery.

Ensure weekly work log is completed to include information on whether learning objectives were met and document the successes and challenges experienced.

Maintain an up to date record of students.

Ensure students on internship fill their logbooks.

Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

Collect information pertaining to trainings including seeking and compiling feedback from learners on trainings, for course improvement.

Document training activities through photographs for reporting purposes

Participate in Road shows to recruit students.

Any other duties as may be assigned

Requirements

Minimum degree in Hospitality.

At least two (2) years working experience in the field of Hospitality.

Knowledge and experience of computers and computer packages.

Knowledge of soft skills required for workplace readiness.

Experience in teaching/ training in underprivileged communities would be an added advantage

Good presentation and communication (verbal and written) skills

Good facilitation skills

Time management skills

Fluency in English and Kiswahili is essential

How to Apply



by 06th June 2017.

To express interest in this opportunity, send your CV to hr@capyei.org by 06th June 2017.

Cover letter should be pasted on the body of the email and not as an attachment.



Only short listed candidates will be contacted.