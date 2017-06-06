NGO Jobs in Kenya - CAP Youth Empowerment Institute

NGO Jobs in Kenya - CAP Youth Empowerment InstituteJobs and Careers 14:32
CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.
The key purpose of this project is to assist 23,030 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.
Job Title: Cook
Job Purpose: To prepare various dishes for the SME program.
Job Responsibilities:
- work independently
to prepare boxed breakfast and lunch dishes including presentation and
packaging
- prepare monthly
menus within specified budget
- have knowledge
working on cost of production per plate and pricing of food items
- ability to train
trainees in production
- ensure upkeep and
maintenance of kitchen
- ensure preparation
and delivery of food in a hygienic manner
- recording and
maintenance of inventory on daily basis
- prepare weekly
budget for purchase of raw materials
- secure and act on
feedback from clients
- assist in other jobs
in the catering establishment, as and when required by management
Requirements:
- Bachelors Degree in
hospitality/ Food science and technology
- 3 to 5 yrs
experience in food production
- Report writing
skills
- Basic accounting
skills
- Knowledge in budget
preparation.
Job Title: Hospitality Facilitator
Salary: 35,000/- Gross.
Flexibility a must
Availability: Immediate
CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.
CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.
The key purpose of this project is to assist 23,030 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.
Job Responsibilities
- Conduct trainings at
the learning centers to equip learners with Hospitality knowledge and
skills.
- Conduct trainings at
the learning centers while taking into consideration the contexts and
profiles of the learners. This may involve being flexible and adaptable to
environments which may necessitate adjusting delivery styles.
- Support learners
during trainings
- Maintain and observe
quality standards in content delivery.
- Ensure weekly work
log is completed to include information on whether learning objectives
were met and document the successes and challenges experienced.
- Maintain an up to
date record of students.
- Ensure students on
internship fill their logbooks.
- Ensure students
maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.
- Collect information
pertaining to trainings including seeking and compiling feedback from
learners on trainings, for course improvement.
- Document training
activities through photographs for reporting purposes
- Participate in Road
shows to recruit students.
- Any other duties as
may be assigned
Requirements
- Minimum degree in
Hospitality.
- At least two (2)
years working experience in the field of Hospitality.
- Knowledge and
experience of computers and computer packages.
- Knowledge of
soft skills required for workplace readiness.
- Experience in
teaching/ training in underprivileged communities would be an added
advantage
- Good presentation
and communication (verbal and written) skills
- Good facilitation
skills
- Time management
skills
- Fluency in English
and Kiswahili is essential
How to Apply
To express interest in this opportunity, send your CV to hr@capyei.orgby 06th June 2017.
Cover letter should be pasted on the body of the email and not as an attachment.Only short listed candidates will be contacted.