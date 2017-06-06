NGO Jobs in Kenya - CAP Youth Empowerment Institute

The Kenyan DAILY POST 14:32

CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.
 
The key purpose of this project is to assist 23,030 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.
 
Job Title: Cook

Job Purpose: To prepare various dishes for the SME program. 
 
Job Responsibilities:
  • work independently to prepare boxed breakfast and lunch dishes including presentation and packaging
  • prepare monthly menus within specified budget
  • have knowledge working on cost of production per plate and pricing of food items
  • ability to train trainees in production
  • ensure upkeep and maintenance of  kitchen
  • ensure preparation and delivery of food in a hygienic manner
  • recording and maintenance of inventory on daily basis
  • prepare weekly budget for purchase of raw materials
  • secure and act on feedback from clients
  • assist in other jobs in the catering establishment, as and when required by management
Requirements:
  • Bachelors Degree in hospitality/ Food science and technology
  • 3 to 5 yrs experience in food production
  • Report writing skills
  • Basic accounting skills
  • Knowledge in budget preparation.


Job Title: Hospitality Facilitator 
 
Salary: 35,000/- Gross.
 
Flexibility a must
 
Availability: Immediate

CAP Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya was established to provide Basic Employability Skills Training (BEST) for disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities, savings and credit that support their pathways to safe and positive futures.
 
The key purpose of this project is to assist 23,030 disadvantaged youth to make informed choices, develop labour-market oriented employability skills and access job placements, savings and enterprise development support.
 
Job Responsibilities
  • Conduct trainings at the learning centers to equip learners with Hospitality knowledge and skills.
  • Conduct trainings at the learning centers while taking into consideration the contexts and profiles of the learners. This may involve being flexible and adaptable to environments which may necessitate adjusting delivery styles.
  • Support learners during trainings
  • Maintain and observe quality standards in content delivery.
  • Ensure weekly work log is completed to include information on whether learning objectives were met and document the successes and challenges experienced.
  • Maintain an up to date record of students.
  • Ensure students on internship fill their logbooks.
  • Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.
  • Collect information pertaining to trainings including seeking and compiling feedback from learners on trainings, for course improvement.
  • Document training activities through photographs for reporting purposes
  • Participate in Road shows to recruit students.
  • Any other duties as may be assigned
Requirements
  • Minimum degree in Hospitality.
  • At least two (2) years working experience in the field of Hospitality.
  •  Knowledge and experience of computers and computer packages.
  •  Knowledge of soft skills required for workplace readiness.
  • Experience in teaching/ training in underprivileged communities would be an added advantage
  • Good presentation and communication (verbal and written) skills
  • Good facilitation skills
  • Time management skills
  • Fluency in English and Kiswahili is essential
How to Apply
 
To express interest in this opportunity, send your CV to hr@capyei.orgby 06th June 2017.
 
Cover letter should be pasted on the body of the email and not as an attachment.
 
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno