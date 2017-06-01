NGO Jobs in Kenya - ACDI / VOCA

The Kenyan DAILY POST 17:43

ACDI / VOCA is a nonprofit international development organization that delivers technical and management assistance in agribusiness, financial services, enterprise development, community development and food security in order to promote broad-based economic growth and vibrant civil society. 

ACDI / VOCA is currently preparing for a Feed the Future Livestock Market Systems Leader with Associates Program in Kenya funded by USAID. 


The Kenya LWA program is focused on enabling people, households and communities to escape poverty and chronic vulnerability and strengthen their resilience through: 

a) expended and viable market opportunities; 

b) strengthened institutions, systems and governance; 

c) improved human capital, and 

d) collective action and learning.
 
For long and short term consulting opportunities, ACDI/VOCA is promptly seeking experts with the experience in the following management and technical areas:
  • Market systems development (livestock and other related market systems)
  • Livestock market policy
  • Livelihoods diversification through linkages with value chains and agribusinesses
  • Livestock production and outputs
  • Access to finance
  • Nutrition, health and hygiene practices with use of social behavior change (SBC) strategies
  • Gender empowerment programming
  • Youth employability and vocational skills
  • Water resources, rangeland and drought cycle management
  • Governance, policy making support and institutional strengthening
  • Monitoring, Evaluation (M&E) and Learning
  • Program assessments and evaluation studies
  • Grants and Procurement Management
  • Human capital development (literacy, numeracy and life skills)
Qualifications
 
While each position will have its own operational and technical requirements under the program, overall qualifications will meet the below:
  • Degree in business administration, economics, public policy, agronomy, livestock, animal health and science, finance, law, human resources or related field; Master’s degree or other advanced degree strongly preferred
  • Substantial experience in related technical area
  • Experience with USAID and/or any other international donor funded project required
  • Proven ability to facilitate high-value partnerships with communities, private and public sector stakeholders
  • Ability to work effectively within tight deadlines, excellent analytical and report writing skills
  • Fluency in English and Swahili required
Kenya nationals are strongly encouraged to apply.
 
How to Apply

Please apply online at www.acdivoca.org/international-jobs or submit CV along with three references to kenyalwa@joinav.org

Please indicate "Kenya LWA Program" in the subject line of your email. 

Applications will be reviewed immediately upon receipt.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno