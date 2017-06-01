NGO Jobs in Kenya - ACDI / VOCA

ACDI / VOCA is a nonprofit international development organization that delivers technical and management assistance in agribusiness, financial services, enterprise development, community development and food security in order to promote broad-based economic growth and vibrant civil society.





ACDI / VOCA is currently preparing for a Feed the Future Livestock Market Systems Leader with Associates Program in Kenya funded by USAID.









The Kenya LWA program is focused on enabling people, households and communities to escape poverty and chronic vulnerability and strengthen their resilience through:





a) expended and viable market opportunities;





b) strengthened institutions, systems and governance;





c) improved human capital, and





d) collective action and learning.



For long and short term consulting opportunities, ACDI/VOCA is promptly seeking experts with the experience in the following management and technical areas:

Market systems development (livestock and other related market systems)

Livestock market policy

Livelihoods diversification through linkages with value chains and agribusinesses

Livestock production and outputs

Access to finance

Nutrition, health and hygiene practices with use of social behavior change (SBC) strategies

Gender empowerment programming

Youth employability and vocational skills

Water resources, rangeland and drought cycle management

Governance, policy making support and institutional strengthening

Monitoring, Evaluation (M&E) and Learning

Program assessments and evaluation studies

Grants and Procurement Management

Human capital development (literacy, numeracy and life skills)

Qualifications



While each position will have its own operational and technical requirements under the program, overall qualifications will meet the below:

Degree in business administration, economics, public policy, agronomy, livestock, animal health and science, finance, law, human resources or related field; Master’s degree or other advanced degree strongly preferred

Substantial experience in related technical area

Experience with USAID and/or any other international donor funded project required

Proven ability to facilitate high-value partnerships with communities, private and public sector stakeholders

Ability to work effectively within tight deadlines, excellent analytical and report writing skills

Fluency in English and Swahili required

Kenya nationals are strongly encouraged to apply.



How to Apply





www.acdivoca.org/international-jobs or submit CV along with three references to kenyalwa@joinav.org . Please apply online ator submit CV along with three references to





Please indicate "Kenya LWA Program" in the subject line of your email.





Applications will be reviewed immediately upon receipt.