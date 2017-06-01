NGO Jobs in Kenya - ACDI / VOCA

NGO Jobs in Kenya - ACDI / VOCAJobs and Careers 17:43
ACDI / VOCA is a nonprofit international development organization that delivers technical and management assistance in agribusiness, financial services, enterprise development, community development and food security in order to promote broad-based economic growth and vibrant civil society.
ACDI / VOCA is currently preparing for a Feed the Future Livestock Market Systems Leader with Associates Program in Kenya funded by USAID.
The Kenya LWA program is focused on enabling people, households and communities to escape poverty and chronic vulnerability and strengthen their resilience through:
a) expended and viable market opportunities;
b) strengthened institutions, systems and governance;
c) improved human capital, and
d) collective action and learning.
For long and short term consulting opportunities, ACDI/VOCA is promptly seeking experts with the experience in the following management and technical areas:
- Market systems
development (livestock and other related market systems)
- Livestock market
policy
- Livelihoods
diversification through linkages with value chains and agribusinesses
- Livestock
production and outputs
- Access to
finance
- Nutrition,
health and hygiene practices with use of social behavior change (SBC)
strategies
- Gender
empowerment programming
- Youth
employability and vocational skills
- Water resources,
rangeland and drought cycle management
- Governance,
policy making support and institutional strengthening
- Monitoring,
Evaluation (M&E) and Learning
- Program
assessments and evaluation studies
- Grants and
Procurement Management
- Human capital
development (literacy, numeracy and life skills)
Qualifications
While each position will have its own operational and technical requirements under the program, overall qualifications will meet the below:
- Degree in business administration, economics, public policy,
agronomy, livestock, animal health and science, finance, law, human
resources or related field; Master’s degree or other advanced degree
strongly preferred
- Substantial experience in related technical area
- Experience with USAID and/or any other international donor funded
project required
- Proven ability to facilitate high-value partnerships with
communities, private and public sector stakeholders
- Ability to work effectively within tight deadlines, excellent
analytical and report writing skills
- Fluency in English and Swahili required
Kenya nationals are strongly encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
Please apply online at www.acdivoca.org/international-jobs or submit CV along with three references to kenyalwa@joinav.org.
Please indicate "Kenya LWA Program" in the subject line of your email.