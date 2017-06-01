NGO Internship Opportunities in Kenya - Greenpeace Africa

Campaign Internships

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Summary

If you are a recent graduate here is an opportunity to join the organisation that constantly brings solutions to environmental injustice.

Job Description

Greenpeace Africa is an environmental campaigning organization that works on urgent environmental issues.

Greenpeace Africa is actively working in South Africa focusing on Climate and Energy, Senegal focusing on over fishing, the Congo Basin focusing on the rainforests and recently started a new campaign in Kenya focusing on sustainable farming and agriculture.

Greenpeace Africa has a 6 months internship programme available in the following field.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Environmental studies or Agriculture Department: Food for Life Campaign

· Demonstrated interest in environmental challenges and a passion to solve it

· Good communication and writing skills

· Basic computer skills and familiarity with Microsoft Office

· Right to work in the country where the position is located

Responsibilities

· Support the development and implementation of Greenpeace Africa current strategy.

· Provide support with regards to research and other administration involved in new campaigns or projects.

· Provide general administrative and operational support in the department.





Communications Internship

Department: Engagement Team, Communications

Unit Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Summary

Job Description

Greenpeace Africa has a 6 months internship programme available in the following fields:

Qualifications

· Degree in Communications or Journalism, Ease to work with or to learn web management applications

· Demonstrated interest in environmental challenges and a passion to solve it Good communication and writing skills

· Basic computer skills and familiarity with Microsoft Office

· Right to work in the country where the position is located

Responsibilities

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their CV and covering letter stating the position their applying for in the subject line to internship.2017@greenpeace.org . All applications must be in English.

The closing date for applications is the 5th July 2017. Greenpeace Africa will offer stipend to all Interns who are appointed.

Please note that should you not receive correspondence from us within 20 days from the closing date; please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.