Nation Media Group Jobs in Kenya

Nation Media Group seeks to recruit experienced and self- motivated individuals to fill the following vacant positions in the Circulation Department:
Area Business Partner
Area Business Partner
Job Ref: HR-ABP-06-2017
Reporting to the Commercial Manager, the Area Business Partner will be responsible for maximising newspaper sales, accurately setting orders, ensuring close customer contact and feedback from the distribution area as well as managing distribution bulks.
Key Responsibilities
- Achieving revenue
and volume budgets;
- Managing Returns
/unsold copies;
- Organising and
driving the circulation operations through field sales visits to vendors
and agents in order to maximise on opportunities for copy sales;
- Ensuring efficient
management of the value chain, route-to-market and bulk offices;
- Identifying
potential sales outlets and liaising with NCD for correct deliveries and
route optimisation;
- Reviewing weekly
payments with the distributor and other clients within the area of
jurisdiction, collecting payment cheques on due dates and ensuring that no
debt is accrued at all times;
- Organising client
relationship programmes in liaison with the Commercial Manager, the
distributor, agents and vendors;
- Managing and
coordinating the Territory Sales Executives (TSEs) and Merchandisers;
- Delivering new
opportunities through vendors, agents, distributors and corporates;
- Liaising with the
distributors in the area of jurisdiction to ensure compliance with
distributorship contracts;
- Designing strategies
to ensure achievement of the desired Market share in the respective
territory.
Qualifications, Experience & Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in
Business Management or a business related field;
- At least 2 years’
experience in EMCG environment;
- Ability to write
complex reports;
- Demonstrable passion
for sales and marketing;
- Understanding of the
dynamics and complexity of print sales and circulation;
- People management skills.
Territory Sales Executive
Job Ref: HR-TSE-06-2017
Reporting to the Area Business Partners, the Territory Sales Executive will work with the Circulation team to achieve the set targets.
Key Responsibilities
- Achieving revenue
and volume budgets;
- Managing Returns
/unsold copies;
- Organising and
driving circulation operations through field sales visits to vendors and
agents in order to maximise on opportunities for copy sales;
- Ensuring efficient
management of the value chain;
- Resolving various
distribution problems on the ground, identifying potential sales outlets
and liaising with NCD for correct deliveries;
- Reviewing weekly
payments with distributors, collecting payment cheques on due dates and
ensuring the cheques reach the Circulation Accountant;.
- Organising client
relationship programmes in liaison with Area Business Partner, the
distributor, agents and vendors.
Qualifications, Experience & Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in
Business Management or a business related field;
- At least 1 year
experience in FMCG environment;
- Analytical, self
-driven and love to be measured on performance;
- Demonstrable passion
for sales and marketing;
- Understanding of the
dynamics and complexity of print sales and circulation;
- People management
skills.
If you meet the above criteria, apply online at http://careers.nationmedia.com on or before 18th June, 2017.
Nation Media Group is seeking to recruit a Business Systems Supervisor - Publishing and Pre Press in IT Department.
Job Ref: HR-BSS-06-2017
We invite candidates who are result oriented, dynamic and self-driven with proven track record and attributes to excel in a highly competitive environment.
The Business Systems Supervisor will report to the IT Business Systems Manager.
Key Responsibilities
- Coordinating defined
systems administration functions across publishing and pre-press servers,
Macs and PCs;
- Interpreting and
implementing IT policies and strategies and advising management on
technological trends in the industry;
- Coordinating
technical support to users in a mixed Mac/PC desktop and server
environment;
- Maintaining systems
backup, security and contingency plans to ensure business continuity;
- Liaising with
suppliers to ensure maximum systems availability;
- Periodic reviewing
procedures, policies and workflows in relation to current technology and
ensuring that software licensing laws are adhered to;
- Ensuring that change
management, system alterations and enhancements are controlled and in line
with laid down ISO procedures and IT best practice;
- Coordinating staff
training to maximize utilization of IT resources;
- Ensuring optimum
security of all business systems at all times;
- Ensuring disaster
recovery (DR) Business Systems are always available for use;
- Ensuring successful
IT projects implementation;
- Leading a team of
professionally skilled Publishing and Pre-press technicians and
Administrators to provide technical support in the company;
Knowledge & Skills requirements
- Degree in
Information Technology or equivalent from a recognized institution.
- At least 3 years’
experience in supporting UNIX and Sybase or SQL databases
- SCSAS or SCSA Sun
Solaris Unix Certification or equivalent Unix certification
- Business Objects
Certified Professional—Crystal Reports (BOCP-CP) or equivalent training
- Sybase ASE
Administrator Professional or MCDBA Certification
- Knowledge of
publishing and prepress systems/workflows an added advantage.
- Strong Interpersonal
and customer service skills
- Good organizational
& coordination ability
- Good supervisory and
people management skills.
If you meet the above criteria, apply online at http://careers.nationmedia.com before 16th June, 2017.
Nation Media Group is seeking to recruit a writer for The EastAfrican Newspaper to work on a new project that aims at accelerating the East Africa Community Common Market Reforms through higher awareness, transparency and accountability.
The writer must have the knowledge and understanding of regional issues.
Job Ref: HR-WR-05-2017
Position Summary: Reporting to the Managing Editor, the writer will develop articles and info-graphics on the implementation of the EAC Common Market Protocol to be published in the weekly Integration Tracker and a monthly pull-out, Our Common Market.
Key Responsibilities
- Research and
document key developments affecting movement of goods, services and
capital in the region for the weekly Integration Tracker;
- Interact with key
stakeholders, including trade experts, business people and policy makers
to capture their views on implementation of the Common Market Protocol;
- Attend and monitor
outcomes of high level meetings of the EAC, including those of Council of
Ministers and Heads of State Summits;
- Conduct interviews with
stakeholders and experts on key issues affecting integration;
- Write articles on
the Common Market Protocol.
Knowledge & Skills Requirements
- Degree in
Business-related field;
- Degree in
journalism/communication;
- Demonstrated
understanding of EAC affairs, particularly the Common Market Protocol;
- Minimum of five years’ experience as a business writer.
If you meet the above criteria, apply online athttp://careers.nationmedia.com