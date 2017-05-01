Nation Media Group Jobs in Kenya

Nation Media Group Vacancies



Nation Media Group seeks to recruit experienced and self- motivated individuals to fill the following vacant positions in the Circulation Department:



Area Business Partner



Job Ref: HR-ABP-06-2017





Reporting to the Commercial Manager, the Area Business Partner will be responsible for maximising newspaper sales, accurately setting orders, ensuring close customer contact and feedback from the distribution area as well as managing distribution bulks.



Key Responsibilities

Achieving revenue and volume budgets;

Managing Returns /unsold copies;

Organising and driving the circulation operations through field sales visits to vendors and agents in order to maximise on opportunities for copy sales;

Ensuring efficient management of the value chain, route-to-market and bulk offices;

Identifying potential sales outlets and liaising with NCD for correct deliveries and route optimisation;

Reviewing weekly payments with the distributor and other clients within the area of jurisdiction, collecting payment cheques on due dates and ensuring that no debt is accrued at all times;

Organising client relationship programmes in liaison with the Commercial Manager, the distributor, agents and vendors;

Managing and coordinating the Territory Sales Executives (TSEs) and Merchandisers;

Delivering new opportunities through vendors, agents, distributors and corporates;

Liaising with the distributors in the area of jurisdiction to ensure compliance with distributorship contracts;

Designing strategies to ensure achievement of the desired Market share in the respective territory.

Qualifications, Experience & Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or a business related field;

At least 2 years’ experience in EMCG environment;

Ability to write complex reports;

Demonstrable passion for sales and marketing;

Understanding of the dynamics and complexity of print sales and circulation;

People management skills.

Territory Sales Executive



Job Ref: HR-TSE-06-2017



Reporting to the Area Business Partners, the Territory Sales Executive will work with the Circulation team to achieve the set targets.



Key Responsibilities

Achieving revenue and volume budgets;

Managing Returns /unsold copies;

Organising and driving circulation operations through field sales visits to vendors and agents in order to maximise on opportunities for copy sales;

Ensuring efficient management of the value chain;

Resolving various distribution problems on the ground, identifying potential sales outlets and liaising with NCD for correct deliveries;

Reviewing weekly payments with distributors, collecting payment cheques on due dates and ensuring the cheques reach the Circulation Accountant;.

Organising client relationship programmes in liaison with Area Business Partner, the distributor, agents and vendors.

Qualifications, Experience & Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or a business related field;

At least 1 year experience in FMCG environment;

Analytical, self -driven and love to be measured on performance;

Demonstrable passion for sales and marketing;

Understanding of the dynamics and complexity of print sales and circulation;

People management skills.

on or before 18th June, 2017. If you meet the above criteria, apply online at http://careers.nationmedia.com on or before 18th June, 2017.





Nation Media Group is seeking to recruit a Business Systems Supervisor - Publishing and Pre Press in IT Department .



Job Ref: HR-BSS-06-2017



We invite candidates who are result oriented, dynamic and self-driven with proven track record and attributes to excel in a highly competitive environment.



The Business Systems Supervisor will report to the IT Business Systems Manager.







Key Responsibilities

Coordinating defined systems administration functions across publishing and pre-press servers, Macs and PCs;

Interpreting and implementing IT policies and strategies and advising management on technological trends in the industry;

Coordinating technical support to users in a mixed Mac/PC desktop and server environment;

Maintaining systems backup, security and contingency plans to ensure business continuity;

Liaising with suppliers to ensure maximum systems availability;

Periodic reviewing procedures, policies and workflows in relation to current technology and ensuring that software licensing laws are adhered to;

Ensuring that change management, system alterations and enhancements are controlled and in line with laid down ISO procedures and IT best practice;

Coordinating staff training to maximize utilization of IT resources;

Ensuring optimum security of all business systems at all times;

Ensuring disaster recovery (DR) Business Systems are always available for use;

Ensuring successful IT projects implementation;

Leading a team of professionally skilled Publishing and Pre-press technicians and Administrators to provide technical support in the company;

Knowledge & Skills requirements

Degree in Information Technology or equivalent from a recognized institution.

At least 3 years’ experience in supporting UNIX and Sybase or SQL databases

SCSAS or SCSA Sun Solaris Unix Certification or equivalent Unix certification

Business Objects Certified Professional—Crystal Reports (BOCP-CP) or equivalent training

Sybase ASE Administrator Professional or MCDBA Certification

Knowledge of publishing and prepress systems/workflows an added advantage.

Strong Interpersonal and customer service skills

Good organizational & coordination ability

Good supervisory and people management skills.

before 16th June, 2017. If you meet the above criteria, apply online at http://careers.nationmedia.com before 16th June, 2017.





Nation Media Group is seeking to recruit a writer for The EastAfrican Newspaper to work on a new project that aims at accelerating the East Africa Community Common Market Reforms through higher awareness, transparency and accountability.





The writer must have the knowledge and understanding of regional issues.





Job Ref: HR-WR-05-2017







Position Summary: Reporting to the Managing Editor, the writer will develop articles and info-graphics on the implementation of the EAC Common Market Protocol to be published in the weekly Integration Tracker and a monthly pull-out, Our Common Market.



Key Responsibilities

Research and document key developments affecting movement of goods, services and capital in the region for the weekly Integration Tracker;

Interact with key stakeholders, including trade experts, business people and policy makers to capture their views on implementation of the Common Market Protocol;

Attend and monitor outcomes of high level meetings of the EAC, including those of Council of Ministers and Heads of State Summits;

Conduct interviews with stakeholders and experts on key issues affecting integration;

Write articles on the Common Market Protocol.

Knowledge & Skills Requirements

Degree in Business-related field;

Degree in journalism/communication;

Demonstrated understanding of EAC affairs, particularly the Common Market Protocol;

Minimum of five years’ experience as a business writer.