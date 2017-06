NASA’s manifesto launch was like visiting a mortuary at night, what in the name of God was that? ALAI

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - Renowned blogger, Robert Alai, has mocked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders for launching their manifesto in Ngong Racecourse. Renowned blogger, Robert Alai, has mocked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders for launching their manifesto in Ngong Racecourse.





Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Alai said NASA’s manifesto launch made a mortuary look better.





He said the launch looked boring and many Kenyans were left wondering whether NASA principals led by Raila Odinga were burying one of..