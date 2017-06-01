NASA’s manifesto launch was like visiting a mortuary at night, what in the name of God was that? ALAI

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - Renowned blogger, Robert Alai, has mocked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders for launching their manifesto in Ngong Racecourse.





Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Alai said NASA’s manifesto launch made a mortuary look better.





He said the launch looked boring and many Kenyans were left wondering whether NASA principals led by Raila Odinga were burying one of..



