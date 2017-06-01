NAIROBERRY: See how people are conned in Nairobi CBD in broad daylight (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 10:17
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - You may have heard tales of unsuspecting people buying clothes in Nairobi streets only to get home and find that they have just bought rotten cabbage.
Well, this video shows how these cons execute it perfectly without the buyer raising eye-brows.
It happens in a split second and it can actually happen to anybody.
Watch the video below.
