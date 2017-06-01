MUTUTHO tells UHURU and Jubilee the bitter truth over RAILA’s alleged hate speech and incitement

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - Nakuru Governor aspirant, John Mututho, has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Government for demonizing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over alleged hate speech when their camp is full of hate mongers.





Speaking yesterday, Mututho also blasted the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for not doing enough to fight hate speech by politicians.





Mututho noted that many politicians had..



