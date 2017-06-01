MUTUA speaks out after 4 officers escorting his wife died in horrific accident near Lukenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 08:41

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - Machakos County Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has spoken for the first time over Tuesday’s grisly accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway that claimed lives of four bodyguards attached to his wife.

The tragic accident occurred when a saloon car they were travelling in collided head-on with a Toyota land cruiser near Lukenya.

According to police, the driver of the land cruiser, en route to Nairobi, attempted to overtake another vehicle but rammed into the oncoming saloon car.

The Statement read:

“I pass my heartfelt condolences to...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno