MUTUA speaks out after 4 officers escorting his wife died in horrific accident near Lukenya.

..the families and friends of officers attached to my office who passed away yesterday last night at Lukenya area, Machakos County while heading to their homes after duty.





The accident claimed two Police Officers and two other Machakos County employees. Some of the officers had spent the day with me during my very busy trip to Yatta sub-co unty yesterday.





The vehicle they were travelling in had just dropped off one of my assigned bodyguards and was heading to drop the other officers to their homes when the accident occurred.





This is a very sad occurrence because we all work and treat each other as family. Improvement of our infrastructure and lighting are critical in minimizing road accidents in our nation.





We pray to the Almighty God to comfort the families of our departed colleagues and to give us all His strength. Amen.”





