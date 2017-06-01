MUNYA drives the last nail in UHURU’s coffin! See what he told President that has given RAILA hope

Friday June 9, 2017 - Meru Governor Peter Munya has once again warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, not to seat pretty counting on Meru votes during the August 8th General Election because they may never get them.





Speaking in Imenti Central when he presented a sh500, 000 cheque to Kiija Dispensary, Munya challenged Uhuru to deliver the development projects he promised to implement in the County in 2013 or forget the Meru votes.





Munya cited the...



