Mumias Sugar CEO says he left the country for Australia because RUTO wanted to kill him.

Friday June 9, 2017 - Immediate former Mumias Sugar Chief Executive Officer, Errol Johnston, has said his decision to flee Kenya is because Deputy President William Ruto was after his neck.





In a letter he wrote the Mumias Board, Errol explained how Government officials including Treasury PS, Kamau Thugge, frustrated his efforts to revive the sugar factory and even obstructed banks from negotiating with Mumias Sugar Company.





Johnston quit on May 24 while away on leave in...



