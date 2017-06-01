Mumias Sugar CEO says he left the country for Australia because RUTO wanted to kill him.00:00
..his home country of Australia.
The former CEO said on May 6, Ruto visited and gave the Chairman two weeks to remove the so called corrupt Manager from Mumias Sugar Company.'
But in a statement to the press on Thursday, Ruto’s spokesman, David Mugonyi, declined to respond to Johnston’s accusations.
He said National Super Alliance(NASA) leaders are behind the malicious article with a view of tarnishing the DP’s name.
“This is NASA sponsored story,” Mugonyi said in statement to the press.
