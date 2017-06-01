MUDAVADI attacks UHURU badly over the Sigiri Bridge collapse! Can NAMWAMBA now say anything?

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has launched a scathing attack at the Jubilee administration over the collapse of the Sh 1.2 billion Sigiri Bridge in Busia County.





The bridge was inspected last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto, accompanied by area MP, Ababu Namwamba.





In a statement on Monday after the bridge collapsed, Mudavadi accused the Jubilee administration of looting from..



