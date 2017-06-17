Mtasema mtachoka! BIEN shares PHOTOs stimulating “Lungula” with CHIKI after break up rumours.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 16:30

Saturday June 17, 2017 - Sauti Sol’s lead singer, Bien, maintains that his affair with his s3xy lover, Chiki Kuruka, is still intact.

Word went round that his much hyped affair with Chiki had hit a snag.

Bien posted a video and photos stimulating s3x with Chiki and told haters to continue yapping.

Watasema mchana, Usiku watalala. This shit still lit “ He posted.

See photos of the two love birds getting naughty in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno