MOI says he is not comfortable working with UHURU and RUTO – hints of joining RAILA ODINGA.

Sunday June 11, 2017 -KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, has hinted of a possibility of working with National Super Alliance (NASA) leadership saying he feels betrayed by Jubilee leadership.





Speaking in Narok on Friday, Moi revealed souring relationship between him and DP William Ruto adding that KANU was no longer comfortable working with Jubilee.





“I have secured an appointment with the president and we must discuss to come up with an amicable solution,” Moi said.



“Someone is busy abusing and intimidating us as if he has monopoly over Kalenjins. We cannot allow such kind of dictatorship.” Moi added.



But in response, Ruto said he has never abused anyone and urged KANU chairman to stop propaganda of tarnishing his name.





Ruto also said he is ready to sit down with KANU leaders and solve their differences so that their rivalry doesn’t hurt President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.



