MOI makes a big announcement again and reveals who he supports for President and RUTO is worried

...well coordinated campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election and vowed to use his resources to ensure NASA loses in the August polls.





Gideon noted that KANU was committed to seeing Uhuru win.





He also challenged Deputy President William Ruto and his supporters in Rift Valley to stop attacking KANU over competition of seats.





“We all support President Uhuru Kenyatta and all of us should work together.”





“Our friends from Jubilee should shun sideshows and work towards the sole goal of ensuring he clinches back the seat,” Moi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



