Miss USIU tricked and R@P3D by a Nigerian after a house party along Thika Road, Details of what happened.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 - A Nigerian man who is a student at United States International University Africa (USIU) has been charged in court after he r@p3d Miss USIU, Nneka Obi, who is also a Nigerian.





The suspect identified as Daniel Entony, r@p3d Miss USIU after attending a friend’s birthday party at a house behind Thika Road Mall (TRM).





Police allege that those who attended the party were drinking and enjoying music including Miss USIU.





The court heard that at around 1.30am, Daniel and Miss USIU, Nneka Obi, left the party for...



