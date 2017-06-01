MIKE SONKO is a blood a thirsty devil worshipper - PETER KENNETH claims (Watch VIDEO).

Monday, 12 June 2017 - Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant, Peter Kenneth, claims that Mike Sonko is a devil worshipper.

According to Kenneth, every time Mike Sonko holds a road-show, people have to die.

Kenneth claims that Sonko has been sacrificing innocent lives because he is a blood thirsty devil worshipper.


Watch video as he makes the shocking remarks.

