MIKE SONKO disowns his ‘Rescue Team’ after it was caught red-handed dumping garbage in CBD

...Sonko Rescue Team has been spotted in the city collecting garbage within the city environs and dumping it within the CBD.”





“I wish to distance myself from the said group.”





“I'm cautioning members of the public that if the said group is spotted, I should be alerted immediately," Sonko said.





“Investigations are underway and stern action shall be taken on anyone or any group that is out there to tarnish the good name of Sonko Rescue Team.”





“Sonko Rescue Team is a registered and celebrated NGO that works for the people within Nairobi and cannot go against its ethics that have seen it being honored as the best performing NGO," he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



