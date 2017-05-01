MIGUNA MIGUNA’s papers rejected but later accepted as he changes running-mate at the last minute

Thursday June 1, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Miguna Miguna was turned away by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday morning after he presented his papers to the commission’s officers at Kasarani stadium.





Nairobi County Returning Officer, Joseph Mele, said Miguna presented 2,000 signatures in JPEG, as opposed to an Excel format.





Miguna, who wants to take over from ODM Governor Evans Kidero, dropped James Gathungu as his running mate and...



